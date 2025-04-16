Editor for The Guardian whines about Muslim convicts facing ‘disproportionate’ force while incarcerated in English prisons

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for an ad-free experience and access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

Rajeev Syal, an editor for The Guardian, recently wrote on the “disproportionate” use of force against Muslim convicts while incarcerated in English prisons:

Muslim prisoners are disproportionately subjected to force including pain-inducing techniques by jail staff, according to new data. Freedom of information requests found that in eight out of nine prisons with high Muslim populations, Muslim men were more likely than the average inmate to be confronted with batons, made to wear rigid bar handcuffs, or deliberately held in a painful position.

Syal’s lack of awareness and common sense is nearly indescribable though. He whines about unequal treatment, but then mentions a horrific instance in which a legitimate Muslim terrorist, one of the men responsible for the Manchester Arena bombing that killed 22 people and injured more than a thousand, attacked prison guards with burning oil and homemade knives—and somehow fails to make the connection that maybe stuff like that is why guards are more likely to opt for force compared to the non-Muslim prisoners who just go about their day, living out their sentences. Per Syal:

In one incident, the Manchester Arena bomber Hashem Abedi attacked three officers with hot cooking oil and homemade knives, leaving two of them in hospital.

Allow me to clarify—these two officers are in the hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” per a Telegraph article via Yahoo News.

This all comes amid other disturbing reports that Muslim gangs are “taking over Britain’s jails,” a power struggle which (un)ironically looks a lot like Muslim plans on the outside world too:

Former inmates have spoken about a war in a number of prisons between Islamist gangs and rival groups involving acts of grotesque violence. The skirmishes are not as frequent now, but it’s not because authorities have seized back control. Instead it is said to be because the Islamist gangs have won the power battle, with many inmates converting to their side and leaving others who will not increasingly [sic] fearful for their safety.

This is how they build the Caliphate—compel conversion through force, which all too often means under threat of death. Here’s a little bit of how things are going for the English on the non-incarcerated front:

Here's WHY Megyn...bc the country is turning to ISLAM whether Brits like it or not. Check it out, it's being taught in Kindergarten. Britain has more than 3,000 mosques and 180 sharia courts or councils and that every school in the UK is required to teach lessons about Islam pic.twitter.com/G1mHapwagC — Catarina Senora Gatita (@WyattCatarina) April 16, 2025

And here:

They are literally subjecting our children to Quran recitation at school.



This is what is indoctrinating the influential young to turn to Islam and so many subsequently radicalised.



This has to stop but it’s in the hands of Islam at the very top of the Education Department.



🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/2oPrC22dAM — Liam A Diss (@BritFirst) April 16, 2025

Also from The Telegraph piece, explaining the demographic changes across the prisons:

After a surge of law enforcement activity in the UK in the early 2000s, following the September 11 attacks in the United States and the July 7 bombings in London, the number of Islamist extremists in custody for terror-related offences increased sharply. By 2017, a year which featured four Islamist-inspired attacks in London and Manchester, there were 185 Muslims in jail for terrorism offences; the number has dipped only slightly since then, with at least 157 at the last count, in September – 62 per cent of the total number of terrorist inmates.

Isn’t the “diversification” of the West great?

Image generated by AI.