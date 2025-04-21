Democrat's Cloward-Piven default

Post-election lawfare, particularly that designed to prevent the deportation of illegal aliens, is revealing what may be Biden’s Handler’s intention all along. I hate to give them more credit for intelligence than they deserve, and it may be a low level, feral intelligence, but it’s more likely the current situation is merely Democrat’s constant reliance on the Cloward-Piven Strategy. The invaluable Discover the Networks, explains:

First proposed in 1966 and named after Columbia University sociologists Richard Andrew Cloward and his wife Frances Fox Piven — both longtime members of the Democratic Socialists of America, where Piven today is an honorary chair — the “Cloward-Piven Strategy” seeks to hasten the fall of capitalism by overloading the government bureaucracy with a flood of impossible demands, thus pushing society into crisis and economic collapse. Inspired by the August 1965 riots in the black district of Watts in Los Angeles — which erupted after police used batons to subdue a black man suspected of drunk driving — Cloward and Piven published an article titled “The Weight of the Poor: A Strategy to End Poverty” in the May 2, 1966 issue of The Nation. Following its publication, The Nation sold an unprecedented 30,000 reprints. Activists were abuzz over the so-called “crisis strategy” or “Cloward-Piven Strategy,” as it came to be called. Many were eager to put it into effect.

Is it any surprise they worked at Columbia?

The Cloward-Piven Strategy asserts that overloading and/or destroying any institution, entitlement or program upon which Americans have come to depend will create a panic Democrats/socialists/communists—the contemporary Democrat Party is virtually entirely socialists and communists—can exploit. They’ll ride to the rescue with socialist/communist policies Americans would never accept under normal circumstances. In other words, they’ll destroy things and propose anti-American, destructive solutions to the damage they’ve caused. Cloward and Piven likely didn’t realize how effective a nearly completely Democrat media would be in furthering their brainchild.

Did Dems plan from the beginning to admit tens of millions of virtually unvetted illegals, including criminals and terrorists of all kinds, while making it all but impossible to remove them by demanding comprehensive vetting and interminable “due process” including years of appeals? Did they plan every detail of the current lawfare, perhaps even coordinating in advance with the judges they would cherry pick when the time came? Did they know exactly what their black robed political operatives would do or was all this desperately activated when—gasp!—Donald Trump beat the odds and election fraud in 2024? Could Dems have possibly understood just how effective he’d be, and how fast he’d move in cutting off their federal sources of funding? And was all that even necessary?

It’s more likely reliance on the Cloward-Piven Strategy is baked into their DNA. They’ve had decades to design around it while keeping it their default strategy. They can also depend on their media propaganda arm to do whatever is necessary. Even though they all speak each new narrative in precisely the same words, they don’t need to get together every morning to decide how best to screw Normal Americans. They think alike. They know what to do and how to do it.

So, murderous gangbangers flown into the country unvetted, given free phones, transportation to their choice of destination, Social Security numbers and all manner of entitlements none of them have earned to which they are supposedly, as illegal aliens, not entitled, can’t be deported without Dem’s Cloward-Piven solution to the chaos they’ve created.

If it’s going to be this hard to remove known violent criminals and designated terrorists, it will probably be impossible to remove more run-of-the-mill illegal aliens. If Dems can run out the clock until the mid-terms where they’ll go all out on election fraud, and/or if they can take the White House in four years, illegals will all be allowed to remain to drain the resources we don’t have and can’t afford. They’ll throw the borders wide open again, and that, as they say, will be that.

I guess it doesn’t really matter whether Dems planned this from the beginning, does it? They’re constantly and opportunistically applying Cloward-Piven. Worrying about bringing down America and western civilization isn’t on their radar.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.