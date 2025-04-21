Oregon pushes trans track

The Trans Superiority Narrative (TSN) tells us men pretending to be women are special. They’re mystically in touch with a higher reality, a higher morality, a more authentic version of their humanity, their true selves. This exalted, superhuman status means they have “trans rights,” which cancel the actual constitutional rights of everyone else. The old axiom: “my right to swing my fist ends where another’s nose begins” doesn’t apply to trans, particularly not trans boys/men who want to beat girls/women in sports.

Normal Americans expected to accept this bizarre interpretation of rights and to fully accept the TSN and laud the “stunning bravery” of trans have long questioned their moral and legal superiority. In fact, they’ve concluded by at least an 80/20 margin male athletes pretending to be women aren’t doing it for noble, spiritual reasons. They’re mediocre male athletes with no chance to win against men. Pretend to be female and they can instantly vault to the medal stand. Better yet, in combat sports, they get to beat the hell out of women without facing criminal charges.

One such trans recently won a high jump competition in Oregon:

Graphic: X Screenshot

A transgender athlete took home first place in a varsity high jump competition at an Oregon high school meet Wednesday, roughly two years after finishing last while competing against junior varsity boys, according to a report. Lia Rose, who reportedly used to compete as Zachary, won the high jump at the Portland Interscholastic League Varsity Relays with a height of 4 feet, 8 inches, beating the second-place finisher by two inches.

In the high jump, medals are often won by a single inch.

According to athletic.net, while competing against JV boys May 3, 2023, Zachary Rose finished 11th out of 11 competitors with a jump of 4 feet, 6 inches. The winning height in that meet was another foot higher.

Rose’s victory was in the girl’s varsity competition. Competing against his own gender, Rose couldn’t come close to winning. During his Sophomore year he ran a JV 3000 meter race and came in second—against the only other runner in the event. He lost that race by more than a minute, which in a track event is an eternity. If there were more runners, he surely would have finished without any medal.

And of course, local school authorities covered for Rose:

A spokesperson from Portland Public Schools was unable to confirm or deny that Lia and Zachary are the same person, citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act "to protect student privacy."

Such people are rather good at denying the reality everyone else knows and accepts. Reality like this: in the 2016 Olympic Marathon, the women’s winner finished in 2:24.04. The men’s winner finished in 2:08:44, 16 minutes faster. If she had run in the men’s race, her time would have put her in 90th place. Even better, the top 89 males in the men’s race, if competing as women, would have won a gold medal.

Another illustrative example occurred when the US women’s soccer team played a local under-15 boy’s soccer team from Dallas, TX. They lost 5-2. In soccer, that margin is an embarrassing blow out. Photos of the under-15 boys posing with the best female soccer players in America were startling. The mature women looked like children next to the adolescent boys.

Democrats accept only one irrealty: the TSN. Men must be allowed to dominate women’s sports. Offers of separate trans leagues are rejected because there wouldn’t be enough athletes, and in most of America, none. That would expose the TSN which suggests Trans comprise huge and growing portions of the population for the fraud it is. The fact women pretending to be men can’t dominate men’s sports also exposes the TSN hoax.

Fortunately, President Trump is determined to protect women’s sports and to keep men out of women’s bathrooms and locker rooms. Federal law is on his side, and as Democrats stubbornly continue to try to force the TSN down America’s throats, the 80/20 tide is turned ever more strongly against Dems and the TSN.

As Kurt Schlichter recently observed, Dems always fight against Normal Americans and reality:

The American people have come out pretty clearly against this weirdness, but that won’t stop them. Every single time they have the choice between decent, normal American teenage girls and weird men who like to expose themselves to the same in the guise of being women themselves, the left supports the creeps. Every single time. And not just a little. It’s a pagan sacrament to them that some dude named Phil can pretend to be Phyllis and walk into a women’s locker room with the whole gang swingin’.

Fortunately, as Bob Dylan wrote: “the times, they are a-changin'.”

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.