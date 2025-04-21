It’s not really about Abrego Garcia

Why have Democrats decided to die on another barren hill? I'm talking about the Kilmar Abrego Garcia case in El Salvador, also known as the story of the "Maryland dad" who got deported without cause. Why fight for such a man when the evidence is overwhelming that he was here illegally and should have deported before?

I think that the answer lies in the civil war occurring on the Democrat side. It's also a generational war, a fight between the 20-year-olds and the 80-year-olds.

This is from The Hill:

Calls for generational change among Democrats are growing louder as the party seeks to chart a path forward going into the 2026 midterms. On Wednesday, Democratic National Committee (DNC) Vice Chair David Hogg’s group Leaders We Deserve PAC launched a $20 million effort aimed at launching primary challenges against House Democratic incumbents in safe seats in hopes of electing younger candidates. A number of young progressive candidates have already launched primary bids against longtime incumbent House Democrats. The efforts come as young, progressive figures in the party like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) are playing a central role in galvanizing the party’s grassroots in large-scale rallies across the country. “The Democratic Party says over and over again ‘we have to care about democracy, we have to care about democracy,’ and we do,” Hogg said in an interview with The Hill. “But the best way to do that is not just to say we need to care about democracy, it is to use democracy to actively help people improve their lives and show them how democracy is the best vehicle to do that.”

One of the incumbent Democrats hearing that call is Sen. Chuck Schumer, who may face a primary challenge from AOC, the darling of the Left. I'm sure that the Minority Leader remembers how AOC took out an established congressman. As we know, primaries are all about energy and the energy is with AOC's side.

This is why you will see more and more incumbent Democrats scared of a challenge. They will respond by going deeper into Trump Derangement Syndrome and sign on to any attacks on the President.

Last, but not least, I would add that the Left never recovered from what the establishment did to Senator Bernie Sanders in 2016 and especially in 2020. In both cycles, the energy was with Senator Sanders because Secretary Clinton and VP Biden did not turn anyone on. The Left remembers how the rules were altered to hurt Sanders and supporters.

So Abrego Garcia in El Salvador is just another convenient case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, especially all the stuff we are hearing about anyone being deported without due process.

