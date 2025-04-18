Another left-wing propaganda minion moves the goalposts

I watch CNN and MSNBC clips occasionally on YouTube, so you don’t have to.

Sometimes I spot something that’s so illustrative of the bias of mainstream media (which I’ve often called propaganda bureaus for the Democratic Party Deep State), I feel compelled to share it with American Thinker.

A former MSNBC talking head named Tiffany Cross apparently moved over to one of the other propaganda bureaus: CNN. (This is standard practice, for propaganda minions who can’t hide their bias long enough to get hired by a real news organization.)

Tiffany was in a panel discussion about a Salvadoran illegal immigrant, who’s been in a lot of headlines recently. You can read the transcript here , or find the clip here , with some hilarious commentary.

This is called “moving the goalposts.” When they first heard that he'd been “mistakenly deported,” all the propaganda minions were screaming for this one guy named Kilmar Abrego Garcia. “He’s an innocent Maryland dad,” they said. “He deserves due process,” they said.

Then more details come out. He had his due process in 2019. Two different immigration judges signed off on his deportation order. Two different law enforcement agencies in Maryland had identified Garcia as not just an MS-13 member, but an MS-13 leader.

In other words, he was an active participant in decisions to gang rape women, torture people to death on video (to terrorize other people with the videos) and traffic every addictive drug in the illegal cornucopia (fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, crystal meth), as well as trafficking sex slaves — both adult women and children under 18.

Also, Garcia’s “adoring wife” filed two petitions against him for protective orders in 2021. So he’s a wife beater, too.

The only reason he was still in this country is that the third judge who looked at his immigration case stayed the deportation order in 2019, because Garcia and his (free of charge, provided by a left-wing NGO) lawyer argued that if he was sent back to El Salvador, he’d be killed by the rival Barrio 18 gang.

Since 2019, Barrio 18 has been completely dismantled in El Salvador, and all its members have been sent to prison or gone into hiding — or to America, where Team Obama/Biden welcomed them with open arms. Ironically, he’d be more likely to be killed if he stayed in Maryland — because Barrio 18 is still fully operational there — or by some other rival gang.

El Salvador now has the lowest murder rate in the Western Hemisphere.

élè bre among the lunatics of the left-wing fringe (and their representatives in Congress, and their propaganda minions), his “adoring [battered] wife” has done a 180 on a dime, at Mach 2.5, and demanded his return. She just wants to cash in on crowdfunding, the same way Karmelo Anthony’s Now that Garcia is a cause cbre among the lunatics of the left-wing fringe (and their representatives in Congress, and their propaganda minions), his “adoring [battered] wife” has done a 180 on a dime, at Mach 2.5, and demanded his return. She just wants to cash in on crowdfunding, the same way Karmelo Anthony’s family did.

Back to the propaganda bureaus once known as “news media”: The second all these additional details about the thug named Kilmar Abrego Garcia came out, they moved the goalposts. Instead of being about Garcia, it’s about “the bigger picture.”

And the propaganda minions are spray-painting a very dark picture, for the few thousand lunatics of the left-wing fringe who still pay attention to them. Here we got to watch the goalposts being moved in real time.

In the CNN clip above, Tiffany Cross either didn’t know about the additional details, or pretended she didn’t know, and hoped no one would bring them up. Then Shermichael Singleton — who is not a conservative, by any stretch of the imagination — brought them up. Then we watched her yanking the goalposts out of the ground and moving them a mile farther away.

They’re “indiscriminately” rounding up innocent people for deportation, she said. “They are randomly deporting people without due process,” she said. Well, Tiffany, how many other cases can you find like Garcia’s, out of the thousands who have already been deported?

If they’re doing it “randomly” and “indiscriminately,” there must be hundreds of them. Pretend I’m from Missouri. Show me.

Go ahead, Tiffany. We’ll wait.