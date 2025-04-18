Austin Metcalf’s dad attends Anthony family press conference, gets ejected as his presence is ‘disrespectful’

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for an ad-free experience and access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

Yesterday, Jeff Metcalf, the grieving father of Austin Metcalf, showed up to a press conference where Karmelo Anthony’s parents were to speak for the first time since their son stabbed Austin through the heart at a high school track meet after Austin had asked him to leave a school tent reserved for school athletes at Austin’s school.

And, Anthony’s family and handlers promptly got the police involved, who threatened trespassing charges against Jeff if he refused to leave—so he did. And somehow, when asked to leave, he did so without plunging a knife into anyone’s chest. Imagine that.

Despicable? Of course. But what do you expect from a family that’s rewarding the violence, and living it up on blood money raised by angry black supporters wanting “payback” for everything that white “colonizers” have ever done?

Image from X.

But it gets even grosser—Dominique Alexander, who seems to be some sort of Anthony family PR guy and is a violent criminal in his own right, addressed the media after Jeff Metcalf was escorted out by law enforcement, attacking Jeff’s lack of “character,” calling him “disrespectful” and “inappropriate” because he “wasn’t invited” to attend.

🚨 WTF?! KiIIer Karmelo Anthony’s press conference just started off by ATTACKING victim Austin Metcalf’s father for showing up



“It is disrespectful of him coming here.”



MORE DISRESPECTFUL THAN STABBlNG HIS SON TO DEATH?!

pic.twitter.com/Gk89fFxXDC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 17, 2025

The level of hypocrisy and obliviousness is staggering, and sickening.

And here’s a nice little collage of Alexander’s own history:

Is it just me, or does Alexander look a little “trans” in some of those mugshots?

For context, Jeff Metcalf didn’t get aggressive, he didn’t yell at or harass the family who raised the type of kid who brings knives to high school sporting events and stabs other kids at the slightest confrontation; instead, he had reportedly hoped that this would be “an opportunity for the two families to come together in a productive way.” This poor, naive soul, assuming that all people are just as decent and honest as he is.

"Y'all are not gonna make me believe or feel any kind of sympathy for Austin Metcalf at all."



"Austin Metcalf got what he deserved..."



This is what real racism looks like. No sympathy at all for fellow human beings because of race. Disturbing.pic.twitter.com/NWwOy1RGyh — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 8, 2025

God help us.

If you recall, shortly after Austin’s death, Jeff appealed to the public in a self-flagellating manner, urging others not to make this about race.

Turns out, this was a very, very painful lesson in how this is in fact a race issue. Conservative commentator Jason Whitlock explains it like this: