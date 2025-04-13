A majority of Americans oppose defunding colleges that allow antisemitism

The headline at Campus Reform is encouraging: “Most Americans support Trump crackdown on anti-Semitism on campus, new poll shows.” I’m very happy to know that a majority of Americans are moral, decent people who do not want their taxpayer dollars propping up antisemitic speech and conduct on American campuses, all of which is violative of the Civil Rights Act because it creates a discriminatory environment against Jews on campus, both students and employees. However, I’m not celebrating wildly because this majority was smaller than I’d like among adults and, especially, among students.

Preliminarily, let me just say that, as a believer in the First Amendment, I am not arguing that the people on these campuses don’t have a right to voice their vile, hate-filled, and stupid opinions. However, the Civil Rights Act is the law of the land, and it protects people, especially people in government-funded institutions, from being discriminated against or subject to a hostile environment because of their race, color, creed, sex, or country of national origin. Moreover, while people can and should be able to have free opinions, no matter how vile, that doesn’t mean they should be federally funded.

The good news is that a majority of Americans seem to agree with me, just as they agree that foreign non-citizen residents don’t get to be spokespeople for pro-terrorism organizations. Thus, Campus Reform reported that,

According to a recent poll, most Americans support President Donald Trump’s crackdown on anti-Semitism in higher education. The poll was conducted by the Israel on Campus Coalition (ICC) and released on Tuesday. It found that 66 percent of American adults and 56 percent of American college students “support cutting federal funding to colleges and universities that fail to protect Jewish students or address antisemitism decisively.” Additionally, the poll found that 54 percent of American adults support the Trump administration’s efforts to deport Mahmoud Khalil, who was deeply involved in the anti-Israel protests that caused disruptions on Columbia University’s campus in 2024. Forty percent of college students shared that opinion.

The troubling thing for me isn’t the 66% of adults who say, “Pull the plug on federal funding.” What bugs me is that 34% of them are totally okay with our tax dollars continuing to prop up places such as Columbia University, which has turned into Hamas Central. The same is true for the 46% of students who feel the same.

I know from my real-me Facebook page that many of those who want the funding to continue are the upper-middle-class white and Asian liberals with whom I grew up, almost all of whom have become radical leftists. They’ll say they don’t hate Jews, but all of their attitudes have shifted to accommodate the fact that they hate Trump, conservatives, America, and the Constitution—and they do so even though all have benefited immensely from the birthright privilege of living in America.

In their secular religion, universities are their temples, and we citizens must be forced to tithe our money to these houses of leftist worship. My feelings in this regard are no different from the Dissenters in England who resented being forced to fund the Church of England and who came to the colonies to be free from being taxed to enrich a faith they did not support.

Image by Pixlr AI.