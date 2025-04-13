What does it mean to be a Democrat today?

Let’s think about that -- really think about what it means to be a Democrat today:

You must support vandalism (of Teslas and cities).

You must support governmental waste, fraud, corruption, inefficiency, and abuse of taxpayers.

You support theft and crime, whether committed by illegal aliens or homegrown citizens. You support torture (Hamas), abortion (Planned Parenthood), murder (Luigi Mangione!), assassination, assisted suicide/euthanasia, and the genital mutilation of children (‘gender-affirming care’).

And you help incite and/or promote all of the aforementioned.

Moreover, you somehow believe that illegals, non-citizens, and criminals should have more rights than your fellow law-abiding citizens. You are vehemently against securing our borders. You approve of open borders -- and all that that entails.

And you effectively believe that the LGBTQ community has more rights than heterosexuals.

And that Muslims have more rights than Christians.

And you believe there is no systemic substantive moral or ethical difference between the United States and communist China.

In fact, you believe that President Trump is a bigger threat to democracy than China’s President (“Chairman?”) Xi Jinping. You are loath to punish China for any of its myriad acts deliberately detrimental to the United States.

You believe that only white men are bright enough to figure out how to obtain a valid I.D. suitable for voting. (Or write a check, board a plane, purchase beer, drive a car, etc., etc.)

Yet you claim to hate racism, even while saying white people are inherently racist … because of their race!

You claim invasive species are an existential threat to our native ecosystem, but that ‘undocumented immigrants’ are a boon to our economy and way of life, because ‘diversity’ is always good.

Amazing.

What else does it mean to be a Democrat today?

It means you must embrace projection, gaslighting, obfuscation, hypocrisy … and flat-out lying.

It means you despise the truth.

This is a staggering litany of stunningly damaging ideas and behaviors.

Nonetheless, if you fervently support all of these unconstitutional, criminal -- and evil — beliefs and actions, you will still get roughly one third of the country to support you. Maybe more.

And increasingly, violently so. Remarkable. And revolting.

Ultimately, this means that you, not Trump and his supporters, are an existential threat to the republic. Which, when you get right down to it, might be the whole point.

This should be the defining issue of our time, should it not?

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License

