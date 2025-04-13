« A majority of Americans oppose defunding colleges that allow antisemitism
April 13, 2025

The intifada in Germany claims another victim

By Andrea Widburg

Beginning in 2015, a new type of intifada (the name given to Muslim-Arab terrorist attacks against Israelis) took hold. Because Israel’s wall had severely limited the scope of the big bombing attacks that had earlier characterized the intifada, individual Arabs within Israel took to stabbing Jews or running them over with cars. One of the most famous victims was Ari Fuld, brother of the pro-Israel writer Hillel Fuld, who managed to shoot his attacker, thereby saving other lives, before succumbing to his wound.

Also beginning in 2015, Europe, under the guidance of Angela Merkel, opened its doors to the Muslim Middle East, which responded by pouring into Europe by the millions. Suddenly, the same continent that had smugly boasted to Americans about how safe it was wasn’t so safe anymore. And, as always, when it comes to Muslims, what started in Israel doesn’t stay in Israel.

While not all Muslims are violent, of course, enough of them are, especially when compared to a more peaceful native population. The resulting disruption is extreme and devastating to an established society. Thats because those who say that they want to “globalize the intifada” mean it, and Germany, with its massive Muslim population, is globalization-central right now. Here are just a few examples of Germany’s stabbing intifada:

(The perpetrator in the above attack was a suspected ISIS member and confessed to the attack.)

(The perpetrator in the above attack was a Muslim.)

Now, we can add to the list another Muslim resident in Germany who committed a fatal stabbing:

This is what a globalized intifada looks like. It’s not about Israel. It’s never been about Israel. It’s about the Koranic mandate that Muslims use violent jihad to dominate the world. This mandate saw Islam explode out of a small corner of the Middle East faster than any other ideology in world history—and it was accomplished through violence, not gently persuasive proselytizing:

The only way to stop Islam’s spread is to fight back, as Europe once did at the Gates of Vienna. Pacifism does not inspire Islam to stop fighting. It simply makes violent jihad easier.

Meme; creator unknown.

