The intifada in Germany claims another victim

Beginning in 2015, a new type of intifada (the name given to Muslim-Arab terrorist attacks against Israelis) took hold. Because Israel’s wall had severely limited the scope of the big bombing attacks that had earlier characterized the intifada, individual Arabs within Israel took to stabbing Jews or running them over with cars. One of the most famous victims was Ari Fuld, brother of the pro-Israel writer Hillel Fuld, who managed to shoot his attacker, thereby saving other lives, before succumbing to his wound.

Also beginning in 2015, Europe, under the guidance of Angela Merkel, opened its doors to the Muslim Middle East, which responded by pouring into Europe by the millions. Suddenly, the same continent that had smugly boasted to Americans about how safe it was wasn’t so safe anymore. And, as always, when it comes to Muslims, what started in Israel doesn’t stay in Israel.

While not all Muslims are violent, of course, enough of them are, especially when compared to a more peaceful native population. The resulting disruption is extreme and devastating to an established society. That’s because those who say that they want to “globalize the intifada” mean it, and Germany, with its massive Muslim population, is globalization-central right now. Here are just a few examples of Germany’s stabbing intifada:

Merkel's Germany!



A man was stabbed to death on the street in Stuttgart with a SWORD.



The Terrorist is said to be SYRIAN and has lived in Germany since 2015. He is known to the police and has a criminal record.



The victim is a German Kazakh and lived with the Terrorist. pic.twitter.com/mJjzQGgO8k — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) August 1, 2019 In Germany



An Islam critic Michael Stürzenberger is stabbed by a Muslim migrant. The police shot the Islamist terrorist.



The price Europe is paying for wokeism. https://t.co/r6gerAP7DX — Anubha Gujral (@AnubhaDayal) May 31, 2024 An Afghan asylum seeker stabs 4

German football fans, killing 1 & seriously wounding 2



First, he stabbed a 23-y-old to death. He was watching the game btw Germany & Scotland at the town square in Wolmirstedt



Later, he stabbed 3 Germans watching the game in their backyard



🇩🇪🇦🇫 pic.twitter.com/eF47YgcfQs — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 16, 2024 Mass stabbing at "Festival of Diversity" in Solingen, Germany.



Multiple people reportedly killed and injured. Arab-looking perpetrator is on the run pic.twitter.com/Vq7IGEfMPd — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) August 23, 2024

(The perpetrator in the above attack was a suspected ISIS member and confessed to the attack.)

🚨Breaking News🚨



At least two dead in Aschaffenburg in central Germany, one is a child after a knife attack. Many more injured & two suspects arrested. pic.twitter.com/atw2OMmkY5 — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) January 22, 2025

(The perpetrator in the above attack was a Muslim.)

BREAKING: The man arrested for stabbing people at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin today has been identified as a Syrian refugee. Only the AfD can stop this madness. pic.twitter.com/C7Kk55RDA9 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 23, 2025

Now, we can add to the list another Muslim resident in Germany who committed a fatal stabbing:

43 year old Syrian boarded a train in Berlin, initiated a conflict with a 29 year old German man, and then stabbed him with the kitchen knife he was concealing, killing the German man in his own homeland. pic.twitter.com/hRikfd2GCm — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) April 13, 2025

This is what a globalized intifada looks like. It’s not about Israel. It’s never been about Israel. It’s about the Koranic mandate that Muslims use violent jihad to dominate the world. This mandate saw Islam explode out of a small corner of the Middle East faster than any other ideology in world history—and it was accomplished through violence, not gently persuasive proselytizing:

The only way to stop Islam’s spread is to fight back, as Europe once did at the Gates of Vienna. Pacifism does not inspire Islam to stop fighting. It simply makes violent jihad easier.

Meme; creator unknown.