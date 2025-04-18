18 months to save the world

Middle-class America is rapidly going the way of the dinosaur and the dodo bird.

And California, where mansions and homeless people abound, is the template Democrats want to bring to America as a whole.

Because it suits their needs. Big money donors and poor people in crisis who think they need ‘compassionate’ Democrats’ help.

The ‘American Dream’ was that any normal person who worked hard and saved could have a house and a relatively comfortable — and meaningful — life, expecting to live better and longer than their parents did. That dream has turned into a pipe dream for many.

Why? Political leaders from both parties have presided over the extinction of manufacturing in the United States.

We have let millions of jobs go overseas, and, with them, the hopes of millions of Americans. We don’t make anything anymore. Worse, we rely on China for vital products like our drugs and pharmaceuticals. We even rely on a few friends and a couple of enemies for some of our military hardware and software.

This is beyond reckless, beyond dereliction of duty. It is an existential and insane threat to our existence. “Made in America” used to be a mark of excellence and a badge of honor. Now we have service industries, consultants, and gender studies experts.

Our debt situation and trade deficits are just as big a threat. No nation has ever been $37 trillion worse than broke. No nation has long survived a 125% debt-to-GDP ratio, which is where the U.S. is at now. If nothing changes, that ratio could go to 200% in the near future as an interest bomb explodes.

What’s more, millions of illegal aliens have flooded the country, draining it of money. Many have obtained Social Security numbers allowing them to receive Medicare and other benefits -- and to vote.

Add this all up and it is absolutely unsustainable. The United States is heading for a catastrophic fall.

President Trump, almost alone, knows this.

Let me state this very clearly: if Trump’s policies are allowed to proceed, they will work, that is 100.0% certain … if Americans are willing to bite the bullet for the short term.

The one real struggle would be with China, insofar as we would have to be willing to pay more for certain goods — or do without them — for a period of time. This should be a point of patriotism and pride.

Tough? Hell, yeah.

I am in my 60s and have seen my retirement fund shrink significantly. But, it doesn’t matter, it is for the greater good. Even if I die shortly and my family has to make do with less, we all must be willing to sacrifice a bit for the good of the country as a whole and for the benefit of future generations. Period.

What scares me is my belief that the president and his administration won’t succeed. Again, if his policies, tariffs most definitely included, are allowed to proceed unimpeded they will be successful in making America great — and wealthy, again.

It is illogical and immoral that we should let other countries take such economic advantage of us through unbalanced tariffs, subsidizing their companies and industries, utilizing near-slave labor to drive down the cost of production, and having virtually no pollution standards in place whatsoever. (Yeah, talking to you, China.)

Unhinged, unelected rogue federal and district court judges, an apparently cowed SCOTUS (John Roberts and Amu Coney Barrett), an extremist far-left Democrat party, its sycophants in the mainstream media, academia, ‘entertainment,’ Hollywood, the uncountable throngs in the Deep State and the Swamp, the protesting and terrorizing mob that deep-pocketed provocateurs like George Soros can summon on a moment’s notice, as well as the always squishy and ishy RINOs, present a formidable obstacle to Trump’s — and America’s — success.

As do those who’d like to kill him.

I promise you this: for better or worse, we are living in defining times. Forget what’s happening today and tomorrow. Check your portfolio in 12 to 18 months. If Trump is allowed to prevail, the country will have an unprecedented rebirth, one that may well last for decades to come. This, sickeningly, is what really scares Democrats, because the outlook for Republicans, at least those of the Trump mold will be similarly rosy. If he fails, the country will never recover. And neither will Republicans.

Eighteen months. It’s all Trump has, for, if things haven’t turned around before the 2026 elections, I believe it is overwhelmingly likely that the short attention spans and propensity of many Americans to panic will hand Congress over to Democrats. And that, as they say, would be ‘game over.’

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License