Acting IRS commissioner takes a buy-out in protest because she doesn’t want DHS to know where the illegal aliens are

Imagine leaving your extremely well-paying government “job” (complete with generous perks, courtesy of the taxpayer) all because you don’t want to share any information you have on the whereabouts of criminal illegal aliens.

Enter Melanie Krause, the (third this year) former acting IRS commissioner, who just left the post after the Treasury (Krause’s boss) and DHS signed a deal to share tax information on said illegals. But it’s not even the huddled masses, sob-story Elián González type of illegals (which don’t get me wrong, need to go too), but illegals who are “already facing deportation orders and who are under criminal investigation.”

To be clear though, Krause is still going to get paid, at least for a little while—she’s utilizing a “deferred resignation” program. Don’t you just love to pay the salaries of government employees who aren’t even working? Talk about getting screwed six ways to Sunday. It’s not like the agency will go without a leader and we’ll all get a little reprieve—they’ll just hire another acting director, and we will foot the bill.

For context, Krause’s predecessor, Doug O’Donnell, resigned in February over the very same issue, cashing in on a substantial retirement package.

Laughably, the IRS swamp responded with this:

Lawyers with the IRS said the data-sharing agreement likely violates privacy laws, the Washington Post reported.

The government is concerned about privacy violations? I’ve never heard such an outrageous claim. Yes, the same government that renewed the Patriot Act, and the same IRS that allowed hackers to obtain sensitive tax documents time and time again.

Journalist Joseph Sobran once quipped:

In theory, the Federal Government works for us. Does anyone believe that? The truth is we work for them. If the IRS calls you in… do you feel like you’re talking to your servant?

With tax day looming a mere six days away, no, I can say definitively and without hesitation that I do not feel like I’m being served by the IRS and its agents.

While that’s my personal experience, it’s clear the facts support it. Why is America first, and thereby Americans first, such a controversial position for people in the American government?

