A young boy is murdered, and the accused has a history of assaulting children—oh, and he’s also an illegal

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for an ad-free experience and access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

Little Oscar “Omar” Hernandez was a 13-year-old boy whose body was found off the side of a road in Oxnard, California last week, a few days after he’d gone to hang out with his soccer coach, a 43-year-old man by the name of Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino who was reportedly the last person to see him alive.

On the same day that little Omar was found, Garcia-Aquino was being arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy in February of 2024. Oh, and Garcia-Aquino is also accused of another assault against a child, which apparently happened in December of 2022.

Oh, and he’s an illegal alien, a national of El Salvador. (I wonder if Garcia-Aquino is a “newcomer” who took Joe Biden and Kamala Harris up on their welcome offer?)

Anyway, Garcia-Aquino is now facing a murder charge for Omar’s death, which “includes the special circumstance allegation of murder during the commission or attempted commission of a lewd act with a child” — meaning he was trying to molest or rape this boy too.

But Amy Coney Barrett thinks Garcia-Aquino had every right to be here…permanently. In case you missed it, Barrett recently joined the other three women on the Court—Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan—and dissented from the other five, arguing that President Trump is not permitted to use the Alien Enemies Act to deport the criminal gangbangers threatening our people and national security.

And, Jasmine Crockett would argue that just because these people illegally crossed the border, doesn’t mean they did anything illegal!

Can someone explain to me why deportations are moving along at such a sluggish pace? I understand this is a Herculean task, but the best estimates say we’re right at 100,000 deportations. Consider that Biden brought in more than 10 million in his four years, and there were tens of millions before that—we’ve deported a fraction of a percent. If we deport 100,000 every four months, that means by the end of Trump’s term we will have deported a mere 1.2 million individuals. We won’t even make a dent in the Biden imports, let alone the other 40 or 50 million already here. How are we supposed to get our nation back with numbers like that?

I voted for “the largest deportation operation in history,” so what is going on??

Oh that’s right, Kristi Noem, the secretary of Homeland Security, is cosplaying with tactical gear and producing content for social media:

Human traffickers. Drug Smugglers. 18th Street Gang members. Spent the morning in Phoenix with our brave @ICEgov and Arizona law enforcement arresting these dirtbags and getting them off of our streets. pic.twitter.com/yH13jWwF1S — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) April 8, 2025

Sure she’s pretending like she’s a door-kicker, holding the gun like a total jackass and almost flagging the guy to her left, but her hair and glam makeup are sure on point!

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.