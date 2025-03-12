Who murdered Jamie White?

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

On Sunday night, Infowars journalist Jamie White was brutally murdered outside his home in Austin, Texas. We don’t yet have all the details, but it’s starting to smell like another Seth Rich case.

Image from X.

According to a press release from the city’s office, “Detectives believe the suspects were possibly burglarizing White’s vehicle, when he interrupted them.” Now White’s sister, Kelly Kneale, was quick to assert that her brother’s death wasn’t an act of “targeted” violence, and that there’s nothing more to the story than what the cops are saying. As Kneale said in an interview, White had already dealt with a car break-in just a few months ago; a “tragic accident” she said.

Two car break-ins in a span of less than three months though? Of course conceivable… but back-to-back instances of someone trying to get into the car of an Infowars investigator? I mean, is there a single outlet with more globalist enemies? And, if he’s already been the victim of a crime, I’d think he’d be armed himself, especially considering his line of work. Seems like there might be more here.

And, if White were murdered because of his political opinions, or perhaps something he might know from his work as an investigative journalist, would his family members be quick to point the finger at people capable of targeted hits?

I don’t think so.

Again, it reminds me of Seth Rich—Rich’s parents have maintained the official FBI position, which is that Rich was randomly murdered during a botched robbery… despite nothing being stolen, and with credible allegations about Rich perhaps having something to do with the Democratic National Committee computer hack which saw the release of tens of thousands of damning emails on the Wikileaks website. If you were wondering, we still can’t get the FBI to release any legitimate files it has on the investigation, with Pam Bondi’s position being indistinguishable from Merrick Garland’s on the matter.

Here’s an update, from Joe Lauria yesterday:

The attorney in the freedom of information case against the Federal Bureau of Investigation seeking the contents from the computers of a murdered staffer of the Democratic National Committee has criticized the number of redactions in the index that the bureau turned over to the court late Monday night.

Lauria also drew attention to the testimonies of two believable individuals, both of whom alleged that Rich was in fact responsible for getting the emails to Wikileaks. However, the official unofficial culprit is… Russia, Russia, Russia:

And Veterans Intelligence Professionals for Sanity ran a test led by William Binney, a former technical director of the National Security Agency, which showed that the DNC emails had to be copied locally and not sent over the internet. The NSA, Binney argues, would have a record of a Russian hack of the emails, which it has never produced, despite the mainstream belief, based in part on an unproven U.S. indictment, that Russian military intelligence, and not a DNC insider, had stolen the emails and given them to WikiLeaks. Assange maintains Russia was not his source.

Russia, Russia, Russia, the eternal scapegoat.

The Russians ate my homework! It was the Russians who ran that redlight in my car! I didn’t take a long lunch break, it was the Russians!

Did the “Russians” kill Rich too? Did the “Russians” murder White on Sunday and leave his car?

Since Russia certainly didn’t have anything to do with any of these crimes, and what probably happened seems unavoidably apparent, I don’t think we’re going to get any honest answers on Jamie White’s death either.

Rest in peace, patriot.