A Democrat member of the House has a breakdown over biological reality

Delaware elected to the United States House of Representatives the one-time Timothy McBride, a man who insists that he is a woman and who has christened himself “Sarah Elizabeth.” Clearly, reality is not McBride’s strong point.

McBride’s current posture in the House is that he’s a non-threatening “trans woman” who does not take umbrage when Republicans refuse to respect his pronouns or bathroom preferences. However, McBride, who has been an LGBT+ activist since high school, hasn’t always been so reasonable. At the end of last year, McBride ostentatiously aimed for the moral high ground by boasting of his maturity when he yielded to Rep. Nancy Mace’s insistence that he be barred from the women’s restroom in Congress:

“Their immaturity is not worthy of being dignified with a response. My focus is going to be doing the work,” McBride said last month. “Are there going to be some members of Congress who are going to be weird and immature about me being there? Sure, but those are members of Congress that won't work with any Democrat and they can barely work with their own Republican colleagues.”

However, this was a complete pose. As Malcolm Clark documented recently, McBride has a long history of “invading women’s spaces.” There’s nothing mature about him. He is a misogynist man (admittedly, sans junk, but still a man), who glories in making women uncomfortable.

In 2016 McBride revealed his obsession with women's bathrooms by photographing himself in one. As Press Secretary of the corrupt, ex-gay group @HRC he argued the struggle over bathrooms had been a feature of every civil rights struggle (uhh?) and was "a political priority".

Invading women's restrooms was such a complusion for McBride in a 2018 Google seminar he admitted HRC killed a non-discrimination bill in Philadelphia that protected gay and trans people from employment discrimination just because it had an exemption for women's restrooms.

6./ McBride and his family's intimate links with the deeply corrupt Biden circle in Delaware ensured he grabbed a top job at @HRC. He started there in June 2016. A month later he became the first trans person to speak at a mainstream party Convention.

Da nah!! pic.twitter.com/QdTUYOH6SF — Malcolm Clark (@TwisterFilm) February 14, 2025

It proved so controversial it was withdrawn. But when McBride became a Senator in the Delaware Assembly his status as a close friend of the Bidens meant he was given a key role in shaping new laws for Delaware. One of them aimed to police social media "misinformation".

If you want to know more about the impact of "Sarah" McBride on women's rights and free speech click on the link in my bio. I guarantee when you've finished reading it you'll agree America's Bathroom Bully isn't courageous Nancy Mace but this deluded man in a dress.

END pic.twitter.com/DRrfZ7KEyu — Malcolm Clark (@TwisterFilm) February 14, 2025

So, we have a reality-denying biological man, obsessed with women’s toilets and into self-mutilation, but still trying to present himself as a voice of reason. Oh, and he’s deeply tied into the Democrat party. Just the kind of person you want in Congress.

Speaking of Congress, yesterday, the House Foreign Affairs subcommittee on Europe held a hearing titled “Arms Control, International Security, & U.S. Assistance to Europe: Review and Reforms for the State Department.” The Chairman, Rep. Keith Self (R-TX), saw that McBride wished to speak so, being a reality-dealing kind of guy, he said, “I now recognize the representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride.”

McBride, temporarily forgetting that he’s supposed to be reasonable and mature, shot back, “Thank you, Madam Chair.” It was a mild response from a lifetime activist, but McBride had an ace up his sleeve: Rep. Bill Keating (D-MA).

Keating is a 72-year-old attorney who, like Biden himself, has spent almost his entire adult life doing nothing but politics, starting in 1977, when he became a member of the Massachusetts House. He then moved to the Massachusetts Senate, did a stint as a Massachusetts District Attorney, and finally, in 2011, joined the U.S. House of Representatives.

Keating is old enough to remember when Democrats were sane, men were men, and reality meant something. Nevertheless, as he approaches his dotage, Keating, again like Biden, is prepared to believe six impossible things before breakfast, including the fantasy that a man can cut off his junk, take dangerous hormones, and—voila!—he’s a woman.

So it was that Keating sprang to McBride’s defense. More than that, he cast himself as Joseph Welch in 1954, on that memorable day when he told Sen. Joe McCarthy, “Until this moment, Senator, I think I never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness. *** Have you no sense of decency?”

Here’s the chivalrous Keating, flying to the defense of that flower of femininity, Timothy McBride:

Dem Rep Bill Keating loses his mind at hearing after Chairman Keith Self referred to Rep. Sarah McBride as "Mister."



"You will not continue it with me unless you introduce a duly elected representative the right way," Keating shouted.



Self essentially said, 'Fine, adjourned.'

Mister? Chairman, you are out of order. Mr. Chairman, have you no decency?

Ah, those immortal words, which sounded a lot better out of Welch’s mouth 70 years ago.

At this point, I wish Self had said, “Facts are stubborn things. No matter his desires, Mr. McBride is a man. To the extent that this House deals with serious matters of tremendous consequence, such as arms control and international security, it’s of existential importance that we stay grounded in reality—and reality means calling things and people by their true names. No matter Mr. McBride’s desires, he is a man, and I will treat him as such.”

But of course, Self didn’t do that. Instead, he shut down the meeting.

Think about that: A meeting about a consequential national security matter ended because a 72-year-old man had a temper tantrum when a second representative refused to acknowledge a third representative’s delusions—and then the second representative just took his marbles and went home.

Our Founding Fathers, men deeply grounded in a world of stubborn facts, would weep over this national insanity.

