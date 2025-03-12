Surrpise! Greenland election goes Trump's way

Greenland's residents certainly didn't do what Denmark and the rest of Europe wanted them to do at their elections Tueday, which was to vote for euro-leftists.

Instead, they did this, as BBC reported:

Greenland's centre-right opposition has won a surprise general election victory - in a vote dominated by independence and US President Donald Trump's pledge to take over the semi-autonomous territory. The Democratic party, which favours a gradual approach to independence from Denmark - achieved around 30% of the vote, near-complete results show. "Greenland needs us to stand together in a time of great interest from outside," party leader Jens-Frederik Nielsen told local media. "There is a need for unity, so we will enter into negotiations with everyone." His party will now have to negotiate with other parties in order to form a coalition.

That must have shocked Europe, which up until now has scorned President Trump's offer to buy Greenland and take it off Denmark's hands. "Greenland is not for sale," Danish officials have sniffed.

Greenlanders' election result, though, suggests a little more flexibility.

The guys who won were center-right, and usually, that's a good enough result from the U.S. point of view, particularly if it means some distancing from the EU, but get a load at who seems set to come in second, according to the BBC:

Another opposition party, Naleraq, which is looking to immediately kick off the independence process and forge closer ties with the US, is on course for second place with almost a quarter of the vote. Support for Naleraq was boosted ahead of the vote by the decision of one of Greenland's most popular young politicians, Aki-Matilda Hoegh-Dam, to switch from one of the ruling parties. She came second only to Democrats leader Jens Frederik Nielsen in the popular vote.

The winning Democrats (no, not the donkey kind) were an upstart party themselves whose numbers grew sharply from the last election cycle, according to the BBC.

But the second-place finishers are even more upstart-ish as well as dramatic in their gains -- they're pro-independence and pro-U.S., which sounds like they could agree to join the U.S. given some time, particularly since they are led by Greenland's young people among the island's 40,000 voters.

That suggests that there's a problem out there with Denmark's intrusive rule, which has obviously had some kind of influence in overbearing fishing regulations, which is the one factor reportedly driving the vote outcome.

BBC has a good backgrounder about this, here.

When you think about it, it seems like it must be the big one.

For Greenlanders, fish is their bread and butter, to mix a metaphor, it's the way they make their living.

Why shouldn't Greenlanders be able to develop their fishing industries, instead of endure greenie overregulation which develops fisheries much less?

The whole world desperately needs more fish, particularly the obesity-plagued U.S., in order to dine in the MAHA-style for good health, and it would be great for the states if prices of fish went down as a result of Greenland's ample supply. They already ship a lot of good healthy fish here, but why not help them sell more?

Why wouldn't the U.S. offer to Greenlanders to come on over and join the states be an attractive one, just for the fish issue alone? Greenlanders could be living like Switzerlanders if they can develop their fisheries even more than they already have right now. This is where their talents and expertise lie, so why not shoot for the moon?

Sure, the minerals and the sea lines as Russia and China expand their Arctic presence are important, as President Trump has noted. But with so many of the world's fisheries devastated by illegal Chicom trawlers, and greenie regulations put out by places like Denmark likely hampering the harvest, it shouldn't surprise anyone that fisheries are really the golden goose that brings Greenland towards the U.S.

So the next time Denmark, or its EU buddies sneers at Trump for offering Greenland more as a part of the U.S., Trump can smile to himself and see how he can make his deal with them even more likely, because he's got the ball rolling. This election result sounds like they're on the road towards becoming America and if it happens, it will be a win-win-win for everyone involved.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License