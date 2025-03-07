Vampires or voters? Or both?

DOGE continues its trek through the federal waste lands...er the federal budget. This week, we heard President Trump talk to us about the Social Security registry showing people with ages well over 100 years old. We do have seniors over 100, but not tens of millions. The number in the database far exceeds the numbers in these age ranges counted during the Census.

Others, including Elon Musk, have done a great job of highlighting the absurd numbers in the age ranges. Mr. Musk even jokes about vampires collecting social security.

But I focus today more on why those data would be so dirty. It has been revealed that the numbers released by DOGE were previously disclosed by the Social Security I.G., yet no clean-up has occurred. And...well, again, this leads me to why? Why are the data in such bad shape?

As we attempt to look for a reason, let’s try to connect some dots. There were tens of thousands of dead people found to have voted in 2020. We have seen reports from the boots on the ground in multiple states finding dead people on the voter rolls. How could voter rolls be so dirty as well?

Well, if a Social Security number is in the Social Security database, and it shows that the person is not dead, then many systems rely on that status. I strongly suspect that the voter registries do rely on the Social Security databases. And for states that are seeing dead people vote, they are relying on the Social Security database status not to clean that voter up.

So do we have vampires in the Social Security system, as Elon Musk suggests, or do we have potential voters? I would love for the civilian election integrity and data clean-up teams to check out the lists and see if any of the known dead voters are showing as undead in the Social Security databases. If so, then I think we have the why.

We know that Democrats make up large sections of the Washington bureaucracy, and it seems to be democratic states that have the dirtiest voter rolls. I have stopped believing in coincidence. And with millions of undead in the registry, they would not have to use the same Social Security numbers in every election. I believe that this is a high probability for why the undead exist in the registry.

Beyond total and utter incompetence, which may be a factor, I can find limited reasons for the Social Security registry to be filled with so many undead. Creating an unlimited number of potential voters to be activated when needed would seem to be one potential misuse of this system. Remember: At least 3 million voters disappeared between 2020 and 2024. So clearly, the cities that are suspected of cheating know something we don’t. Either way, we need accountability for the data and the clean-up.

Maker S. Mark (a pseudonym) is a patriot who can understand and explain advanced math and science and is worried about the state of the nation and how to solve the problems we face. United we stand, divided we fall.

