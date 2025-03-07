Middle East peace proposal: Make Gaza a protectorate

Today’s buzzword for cleaning up the political messes left by the anti-natural policies and parasitic money-grubbery of progressivism is the term “common sense.” The best commonsense solution to permit physical survival, and grant genuine refugee status and safe escape for the Gazans, who are mentally enslaved in a sadistic suicide cult and physically trapped in an atoll of rubble, is a ten-year joint U.S.-Israeli military protectorate.

The purposes are to end the 80-year war against Israel, which has been prosecuted through terrorism launched from Gaza; to create a mechanism of evacuation and controlled resettlement of Gazans who have the sanity to choose life for themselves and their children; and to rename in Hebrew, level, and rebuild the former Gaza Strip, with the affirmative intention to fulfill Israel’s manifest destiny of expansion to the Mediterranean sea. This full political incorporation of the former Gaza into Israel will have special agreements to benefit the interests of the United States.

The founding documents of the protectorate will

1) Confront the crimes and abuses committed by the United Nations against Israel and discredit and terminate any authority or involvement of the United Nations regarding the former Gaza.

2) Declare that the Palestinian Authority is a failed, obsolete, and irrelevant governmental device, long complicit in maintaining suffering and death for the residents of the former Gaza for the sake of the PLA’s own enrichment, wholly unable to overcome the entrenched terrorist control of Hamas.

3) Rename the former Gaza, from its negative biblical references, to positive meaning in modern Hebrew, with a suggestion to name an area devoted to recreation Ir Bibas.

4) Organize international, controlled, supported resettlement of former Gazans, galvanizing the resources of humane people to resettle the Gazans in small communities across the world.

5) Build in the former Gaza a modern economic base offering a secure, prosperous, and happy future to Israeli citizens and visitors from other nations, with special agreements in gratitude for American national interests.

6) After no more than ten years, the protectorate status dissolves, and the former Gaza is fully incorporated into the nation of Israel.

Many territories are defended by a stronger protector nation through a protectorate status. Following its surrender in 1945, the nation of Japan, an ancient people of extraordinarily distinctive culture and national identity, accepted seven years of American occupation before restoring full independence in 1952.

There are said to be 17 protectorate nations in the world today, called non-self-governing territories. But the people of Gaza are the first nation in world history who need to be protected and removed not from so-called enemies like Israel and America, but from brother Arabs in supposedly allied nations, who strive to keep the Gazans confined to a territory they have demographically outgrown. Penned up like hungry attack dogs, they permanently threaten and sink claw and tooth into Israel. With friends like these, the Gazans need their reliable enemies to facilitate a sane existence for them, resettled away from the degrading state of perpetual hate and rescued from the demolished land stealthily purloined from Israel after 1948.

Thomas Jefferson explained why the Israelis could not face their imminent endangerment when he wrote of human nature “that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.” Modern psychology’s resilience theory has explored Jefferson’s observation regarding human adjustment to difficult conditions. No birthright community in world history has evidenced more resilience and tolerance than the Jews. But the outrages committed on October 7, 2023 by the people of Gaza against the people of Israel established once and for all that the evils of living cheek by jowl with the villains of Gaza are no longer sufferable. In this moment of Americans welcoming stunning innovations, including bold solutions to the problem of war, and in light of the special spiritual bond between America and the nation of Israel, may this proposal be considered.

Image via Pxfuel.