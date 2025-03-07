The most shockingly ‘generous’ government worker pension plan in the USA

Every January, a howling can be heard in and around Santa Fe, New Mexico. Sometimes, it’s just the wind coursing through the nearby Sangre de Cristo mountains. More often, the howling is coming from the members of the New Mexico state Legislature, which convenes every January for a 30- or 60-day session. The howling is the annual complaining about the fact that the New Mexico Legislature is the only one in the country that does not receive an annual salary. Instead, it receives a daily per diem based on the IRS travel reimbursement rates for Santa Fe. This year, the amount is $247. Strangely silent from the complaining legislators is any discussion of a need to modify their retirement plan. You will soon see why.

The primary statutes controlling legislators’ retirement pay are contained in New Mexico Statutes at Large (NMSA) 10-11-43.1 to NMSA 10-11-43.5. It is an extraordinarily generous defined benefit plan. Unlike any other state legislator pension plan in the country, a legislator in New Mexico can retire after only ten years of service and immediately start receiving a pension regardless of his age. It is not uncommon for ex-legislators in their thirties and forties to start receiving pensions.

To show the generosity of the plan, I will use the following hypothetical. A 28-year-old man is elected to the New Mexico Legislature and serves for ten years from January 1, 2015 until December 31, 2024. He starts receiving his pension in 2025, when he is just 39 years old. His life expectancy in 2025 is another 35.94 years. He makes the following plan contributions during his ten years in the Legislature:

Year Amount 2015 $600 2016 $600 2017 $600 2018 $600 2019 $1,000 2020 $1,000 2021 $1,000 2022 $1,000 2023 $1,000 2024 $1,000 Total $8,400

The formula to determine the retirement benefit after ten years of service is the per diem for Santa Fe in 2025 ($247) times (14%) times (90) times years of service (10). $247 * .14*90*10 = $31,122 annual pension. When the annual pension is multiplied by the life expectancy of 35.94, the total comes to an astonishing. $1,118,524. That figure is 140 times the $8,000 pension contribution amount made by the legislator.

But wait. Cost of living increases are permitted in the pension two years after the pension begins. Here are the figures, assuming a 3% cost of living increase beginning in year 3 and each year thereafter until the end of the 36-year actuarial period.

Year Annual payment 3% cost of living increase Yearly total 2025 31122 31122 2026 31122 31122 2027 31122 933.66 32055.66 2028 32055.66 961.6698 33017.33 2029 33017.33 990.5199 34007.85 2030 34007.85 1020.235 35028.09 2031 35028.09 1050.843 36078.93 2032 36078.93 1082.368 37161.3 2033 37161.3 1114.839 38276.13 2034 38276.13 1148.284 39424.42 2035 39424.42 1182.733 40607.15 2036 40607.15 1218.215 41825.37 2037 41825.37 1254.761 43080.13 2038 43080.13 1292.404 44372.53 2039 44372.53 1331.176 45703.71 2040 45703.71 1371.111 47074.82 2041 47074.82 1412.245 48487.06 2042 48487.06 1454.612 49941.67 2043 49941.67 1498.25 51439.92 2044 51439.92 1543.198 52983.12 2045 52983.12 1589.494 54572.62 2046 54572.62 1637.178 56209.79 2047 56209.79 1686.294 57896.09 2048 57896.09 1736.883 59632.97 2049 59632.97 1788.989 61421.96 2050 61421.96 1842.659 63264.62 2051 63264.62 1897.939 65162.56 2052 65162.56 1954.877 67117.43 2053 67117.43 2013.523 69130.96 2054 69130.96 2073.929 71204.89 2055 71204.89 2136.147 73341.03 2056 73341.03 2200.231 75541.26 2057 75541.26 2266.238 77807.5 2058 77807.5 2334.225 80141.73 2059 80141.73 2404.252 82545.98 2060 82545.98 2476.379 85022.36 2061 85022.36 2550.671 87573.03 Total 2000396

With an assumed cost of living increase of 3% per year beginning in year 3, the total comes to the extraordinary figure of two million dollars after 36 years. This is 250 times the original contribution of $8,000. Mexican drug cartels would be envious of the profit margin.

Gluttony, thy name is the New Mexico state Legislature’s pension plan.

