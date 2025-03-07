« Impeaching rogue judges will be a hard row to hoe
March 7, 2025

The most shockingly ‘generous’ government worker pension plan in the USA

By Charles Sullivan

Every January, a howling can be heard in and around Santa Fe, New Mexico.  Sometimes, it’s just the wind coursing through the nearby Sangre de Cristo mountains.  More often, the howling is coming from the members of the New Mexico state Legislature, which convenes every January for a 30- or 60-day session.  The howling is the annual complaining about the fact that the New Mexico Legislature is the only one in the country that does not receive an annual salary.  Instead, it receives a daily per diem based on the IRS travel reimbursement rates for Santa Fe.  This year, the amount is $247.  Strangely silent from the complaining legislators is any discussion of a need to modify their retirement plan.  You will soon see why.

The primary statutes controlling legislators’ retirement pay are contained in New Mexico  Statutes at Large (NMSA) 10-11-43.1 to NMSA 10-11-43.5.  It is an extraordinarily generous defined benefit plan.  Unlike any other state legislator pension plan in the country, a legislator in New Mexico can retire after only ten years of service and immediately start receiving a pension regardless of his age.  It is not uncommon for ex-legislators in their thirties and forties to start receiving pensions.

To show the generosity of the plan, I will use the following hypothetical.  A 28-year-old man is elected to the New Mexico Legislature and serves for ten years from January 1, 2015 until December 31, 2024.  He starts receiving his pension in 2025, when he is just 39 years old.  His life expectancy in 2025 is another 35.94 years.  He makes the following plan contributions during his ten years in the Legislature:

Year

Amount

2015

$600

2016

$600

2017

$600

2018

$600

2019

$1,000

2020

$1,000

2021

$1,000

2022

$1,000

2023

$1,000

2024

$1,000

Total

$8,400

The formula to determine the retirement benefit after ten years of service is the per diem for Santa Fe in 2025 ($247) times (14%) times (90) times years of service (10).  $247 * .14*90*10 = $31,122 annual pension.  When the annual pension is multiplied by the life expectancy of 35.94, the total comes to an astonishing. $1,118,524.  That figure is 140 times the $8,000 pension contribution amount made by the legislator.

But wait.  Cost of living increases are permitted in the pension two years after the pension begins.  Here are the figures, assuming a 3% cost of living increase beginning in year 3 and each year thereafter until the end of the 36-year actuarial period.

Year

Annual payment

3% cost of living increase

Yearly total

2025

31122

  

31122

2026

31122

  

31122

2027

31122

933.66

32055.66

2028

32055.66

961.6698

33017.33

2029

33017.33

990.5199

34007.85

2030

34007.85

1020.235

35028.09

2031

35028.09

1050.843

36078.93

2032

36078.93

1082.368

37161.3

2033

37161.3

1114.839

38276.13

2034

38276.13

1148.284

39424.42

2035

39424.42

1182.733

40607.15

2036

40607.15

1218.215

41825.37

2037

41825.37

1254.761

43080.13

2038

43080.13

1292.404

44372.53

2039

44372.53

1331.176

45703.71

2040

45703.71

1371.111

47074.82

2041

47074.82

1412.245

48487.06

2042

48487.06

1454.612

49941.67

2043

49941.67

1498.25

51439.92

2044

51439.92

1543.198

52983.12

2045

52983.12

1589.494

54572.62

2046

54572.62

1637.178

56209.79

2047

56209.79

1686.294

57896.09

2048

57896.09

1736.883

59632.97

2049

59632.97

1788.989

61421.96

2050

61421.96

1842.659

63264.62

2051

63264.62

1897.939

65162.56

2052

65162.56

1954.877

67117.43

2053

67117.43

2013.523

69130.96

2054

69130.96

2073.929

71204.89

2055

71204.89

2136.147

73341.03

2056

73341.03

2200.231

75541.26

2057

75541.26

2266.238

77807.5

2058

77807.5

2334.225

80141.73

2059

80141.73

2404.252

82545.98

2060

82545.98

2476.379

85022.36

2061

85022.36

2550.671

87573.03

Total

    

2000396

With an assumed cost of living increase of 3% per year beginning in year 3, the total comes to the extraordinary figure of two million dollars after 36 years.  This is 250 times the original contribution of $8,000.  Mexican drug cartels would be envious of the profit margin.

Gluttony, thy name is the New Mexico state Legislature’s pension plan.

Image via Pxfuel.

