UN judge convicted of forcing a woman into indentured servitude

According to a report from the Daily Caller News Foundation:

A British jury convicted United Nations Judge Lydia Mugambe on Thursday of forcing a Ugandan woman into domestic servitude after luring her to the U.K. under false pretenses.

Say what?

The DCNF:

Mugambe, who also serves as a high court judge in Uganda, brought the victim to Britain under the guise of securing her a job in a diplomatic household — only to make her work as an unpaid maid and nanny. She confiscated the victim’s passport and visa, leaving her trapped until she was able to contact a friend, who alerted authorities, according to a Thames Valley Police statement.

According to her profile on the U.N.’s website, the 49-year-old judge was studying for a doctorate at the University of Oxford at the time.

Incredibly, she is also listed on Columbia University’s website as a fellow in their human rights program.

Seems kind of ironic if you ask me.

Mugambe was found guilty on four charges, including forced labor, an immigration offense and conspiracy to intimidate a witness. She is scheduled for sentencing on May 2.

Mugambe is a United Nations judge and a high court judge in Uganda? She is a fellow in a prestigious Ivy League university’s human rights program?

And Mugambe, who is black, forced another woman into unpaid servitude, a.k.a., slavery?

I don’t know about you, but I hate that when that happens!

It seems like a bit of a faux pas to be called out for being a slave holder in 2025, especially when you’re black yourself.

This story would appear preposterous, unbelievable were it not for so many other recent ones like it that have proven to be true and accurate, such as the UN Climate Change Conference clear-cutting trees in the Amazon rainforest so that it could hold its 2025 meeting there, Rep. Jasmine Crockett saying that those that have illegally crossed our border did not commit a crime, and Canada’s assertion that it might seek a partnership of nuclear-armed nations to oppose the United States.

The formerly Great Britain is in the process of quickly surrendering to radical Islam.

The UN is, and has been, a bad joke that does far more harm than good. It is often unable or unwilling to stop massacres and genocides from occurring even where its troops are stationed. Worse yet, its ‘peacekeeper’ troops have engaged in large-scale child sexual abuse.

Mugambe is a reminder that the UN is often a burden, not a benefit to the planet.

The United States needs to stop funding it and to expel it from the country ASAP.

