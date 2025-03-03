Canada, Europe diss, threaten U.S.

I have always been fond of Canada—and Canadians. I have always had respect for the beauty and history of Europe.

But sadly, I have started losing that affinity.

Canada and the E.U. have recently been treating the United States like a baby treats a diaper. This is particularly reprehensible in light of 250 years or so of history and shared destinies.

Canada and the E.U., we are trying to build a far more transparent government in the U.S., so listen up, the following is a no-sh*tter as those in our military are wont to say: You could not have beat the Germans in World War I or World War II without the help of the United States.

No less than Winston Churchill knew that to be true. (Yes, I know Germany is now part of the European Union, but the point remains the same.)

Neither could you have won the Cold War. You would not even have been taken seriously. Those are facts. In a very real sense, you are only here because of the United States of America. Otherwise, many of you would have been speaking German … or Russian.

A (very) brief primer on the history of the United States: England started by treating us as second-class citizens, country bumpkins, rubes. The result? We defeated the largest military in the world … even though we didn't have one at the outset of hostilities. Much later, after dispensing with Germany — twice -- and spending countless billions of dollars and losing hundreds of thousands of our own, we rebuilt her via the Marshall Plan, and several other nations as well. No one else would have — or could have -- done this. That is also just a fact.

And now Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is essentially telling Americans that their sons and daughters must fight and die for Ukraine? After we have given hundreds of billions of dollars in cash and military equipment to his nation?

And Haltbakk Bunkers, a Norwegian oil and shipping company, threatened not to deliver fuel to the U.S. Navy following Friday's Oval Office clash between Zelensky and Trump?

And the U.K. is threatening to extradite, arrest, and imprison Americans for posting social media comments it doesn’t care for?

And Canada, if former Canadian deputy prime minister and foreign minister Chrystia Freeland has her way, may seek to form a military alliance of nuclear-armed nations to oppose the U.S.? I can’t tell if that is more Satanic or insane.

No country in the history of the world has given more, for less return, than the United States. And you all still wish to treat us like this? So be it. Good luck on your own, lads (and lassies, and ‘others’)!

France historically rolls over for Germany.

Today, nearly all Western nations are meekly allowing themselves to be subsumed by Muslim immigrants and radical leftists, the latter hellbent on erasing their histories, their citizens, their economies…and immutable truths. The former dead set on rebuilding a modern-day caliphate. When there are only Muslim immigrants and radical leftists left, the radical leftists will be disposed of via Sharia Law.

So you can bark at the moon or piss into the wind all you want. We don’t care. Go ahead, knock yourselves out. But remember this: If you are so wedded to unfettered immigration, the woke mind virus, and Marxism, you can go to hell … as you surely will do by allowing your nations to be swallowed up by Islamic migrants … if they are not first sent there via nuclear Armageddon.

But at least you will have thumbed your collective noses at America and Donald Trump.

And, really, isn’t that all that matters?

