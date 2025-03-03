“Let’s hear it for the girls!” 

Recently, The State of Maine was in the national spotlight when a testy exchange between President Donald Trump and Maine governor Janet Mills occurred at the National Governors Association Winter conference.

President Trump had recently signed an executive order stating that the federal government would deny funding of schools that allow transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports.

Even though the NCAA has banned transgender athletes from playing on sports teams, a group of states have not adopted these rules yet.

President Trump sought out Governor Mills at the meeting and asked, “Are you going to comply with it?”

She answered “I’m complying with state and federal law.”

Trump answered “Well we are the federal law. You’d better do it. You’d better do it, because you’re not going to get any federal funding at all if you don’t.”

Mills replied “See you in court.”

Trump responded “I look forward to it. That should be a real easy one. And enjoy your life after governor, because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics.”

To liberal Mainers, this was a rallying cry against Trump and the “death of democracy,” or whatever. To us local conservative Mainers, this was another reason why we are so fortunate to have elected Donald Trump as president. Now there will be investigations about boys competing in girls’ sports in Maine.

This has been a hot topic up here these past few weeks. Recently two biological girls lost to a biological male in a local high school pole-vaulting championship.

Laurel Libby, a local state representative, was censured for pointing that out on her social media account.

Add to that a recent video of Governor Mills dancing at a drag show dressed like Wonder Woman, its no wonder things are getting heated up around here.

Fast forward to this past Saturday, when a very impromptu rally was organized at the state capitol in Augusta in support of “Girls only” in girls sports. There was also a bit of “Impeach Mills” thrown in there for good measure.

I was fortunate enough to attend the rally. All I had was an American Flag, but there were lots of homemade signs that were clever and to the point.

“Girls Rock!”

“Protect our kids.”

“Let’s hear it for the girls!”

“There are two locker rooms for a reason.” Such hate speech!

My favorite was “Wish Janet was on another planet.”

Around 500 people were there, which is a pretty good turnout for a cold winter day in Maine.

We opened with a prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the National Anthem, or High Treason according to some Democrats.

A few notable speakers gave their insights concerning the battle we are fighting.

Every speech was great and to the point. There were a couple of high school girls who spoke out defending girls only in girls’ sports. It’s hard to believe there even has to be a rally in favor of this, but here we are.

There were a few counter-protestors that showed up. One person wearing a mask dragged the American Flag across the ground. I guess he doesn’t support girls playing sports.

There was one speech however that made me tear up a little bit. A woman stepped up to the microphone holding two plaques. Each one an award bearing the names of the two girls who lost to the boy at the girls’ pole-vaulting championship.

If the Maine government won’t honor them as the true champions, the good people of the State of Maine will.

The group plans on giving similar awards to all the brave young girls who lost to boys in girls sports.

This story is making waves around the country. Hats off to Riley Gaines, who gave us a shout out on the news this weekend.

That’s how you do it, folks! Ignore the lies, stand up for truth, and protect the innocent.

The fight is just beginning. We can do this. We need to stand up for the daughters of America.

Lets hear it for the girls!

Image: Dennis King