Mexico's cartels in a pants-soiling panic over Trump

President Trump is beating the living hell out of Mexico's cartels and they're crying 'uncle' to the New York Times.

According to today's Times:

One cartel leader says he’s trying to figure out how to protect his family in case the American military strikes inside Mexico. Another says he’s already gone into hiding, rarely leaving his home. Two young men who produce fentanyl for the cartel say they have shut down all their drug labs. A barrage of arrests, drug seizures and lab busts by the Mexican authorities in recent months has struck the behemoth Sinaloa Cartel, according to Mexican officials and interviews with six cartel operatives, forcing at least some of its leaders to scale back on fentanyl production in Sinaloa state, their stronghold. The cartels have sown terror across Mexico and caused untold damage in the United States. But here in Culiacán, the state capital, the dynamic seems to be shifting, at least for now. Cartel operatives say they’ve had to move labs to other areas of the country or temporarily shut down production. “You can’t be calm, you can’t even sleep, because you don’t know when they’ll catch you,” said one high-ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel who, like other cartel operatives, spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of capture. “The most important thing now is to survive,” he added, his hands trembling.

Hey, I hope they were trembling.

I've seen cartel videos of these dirtbags running truck tires over a live, screaming, kidnapped man's head. I've read about the cartel's pozoleros, or stewmakers (don't ask), and seen news photos of headless bodies dangling from bridges. I've read about schoolchildren treated to dismembered bodies in their school yards and human heads used as bowling balls on disco floors. Every now and then, the cartels go on a car burning, or a house-burning, spree in Mexico's north. The last time I was in Tijuana, the border had no lines -- because a sack of human heads were found by cops the day earlier.

The trembling was the idea. While this thug sleeps with one eye open, millions of Mexicans are getting their first good night's rest in at least four years.

There have been signs of it coming: A few days ago, I wrote about the astonishment in Tijuana where locals couldn't find any sign of cartel activity -- no illegals, no drugs, no shakedowns, no shootouts. A local had this to say:

Mexico citizen reporting



- The Cartel presence has disappeared in border city Tijuana, Mexico

- People aren’t being trafficked anymore

- The Cartel isn’t there to charge businesses to operate

- Residents aren’t having their money stolen

- Cartel members have even been killed

pic.twitter.com/sZMQalkRwA — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 26, 2025

Now we're reading about a full-scale terror meltdown among the world's most hideous criminals.

Trump knew what he was doing and can now gloat about his astonishing and instaneous success. The Times should be singing his praises for it, but they've decided to report sob stories instead. Yet it all was carefully planned out, the work of thoughtful people who were able to shut down the scourge of Mexico in maybe six weeks' work.

The open border has been shut down to illegal migrant and fentanyl trafficking, cutting off a vital cash stream for the cartels.

Mexican cartels have been declared international terrorist organizations, putting them under increased surveillance and subject to death from the sky at any moment of our choosing, as the cartels know very well.

Using tariffs as leverage, Trump gave Mexico 30 days to clean up its act, and as a result, Mexican troops are being trained by Green Berets on how to hose the cartel rats' nests out.

Mexico has rapidly dispatched 10,000 troops to control the border further.

The Times reports that this happened:

The country’s law enforcement seized nearly as much fentanyl in the last five months as it did in the previous year. Ms. Sheinbaum’s administration says it has made nearly 900 arrests in Sinaloa alone since October.

The fear is real and the place is looking like a USAID dismantling:

“Criminal groups have not felt this level of pressure in such a long time,” said Jaime López, a security analyst based in Mexico City. In interviews, cartel operatives agreed. Some said they were selling off property and firing unessential personnel to make up for lost income from the dent in the fentanyl trade. Others said they were investing money in advanced equipment to detect American government drones, which the United States flew into Mexico during the Biden and Obama administrations as well. Criminal organizations in Mexico have a long history of surviving efforts to dismantle them, or simply splintering off into new groups. But several operatives said that for the first time in years, they genuinely feared arrest or death at the hands of the authorities.

The Times mentions the big one, extraditions of drug lords, of which about two dozen have happened, but doesn't seem to grasp the significance of that one on the cartel state of mind.

In 1996, Gabriel Garcia Marquez wrote "News of a Kidnapping, "a masterly book about the impact of extraditions on organized crime (at the time, led by Pablo Escobar's Medellin cartel) and how it drove them absolutely crazy, driving them into launching into a series of murderous kidnappings against Colombia's elites. It contained no politics of his lefty kind and was the best book he ever wrote.

They are scared to death of that.

Trump had to have known this. He put out this tweet to outline the scope of devastation he's wrought on these monsters:

Trump dropped this during the Oscars.



pic.twitter.com/iXErBFtXdZ — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) March 3, 2025

As they cringe and cower, the rest of us can rejoice. Turns out this was doable all along, and Mexico didn't have to suffer through the depredations of these beasts. It just took Trump's courage and competence to do it. Score a big one for Trump.

Image: Screen shot from Guardian News video, via YouTube