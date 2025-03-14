UN climate change conference to be held in Amazon rainforest, trees sacrificed

'Irony' is not a word in the United Nations vocabulary.

According to Blaze Media:

Climate alarmists are planning yet another summit under the auspices of the United Nations to discuss changing weather patterns, wealth redistribution schemes, and ways of regulating human behavior.

Ho, hum, why is this news, you ask?

Because, instead of holding a virtual meeting this November, the conference's more than 50,000 participants will fly around the world, as the 2025 UN Climate Change Conference will be held in person -- in Belém, Brazil, the gateway to the Amazon River -- and the legendary, precious and revered Amazon rainforest.

In fact, COP30 participants will travel through the Amazon Rainforest in cushy motorized comfort while entering and leaving Belém, courtesy of a new four-lane highway being cut through the protected and beloved forest, which allegedly is responsible for one fourth of all the planet’s carbon absorption.

Eight miles of rainforest has already been deforested to make room for the newly constructed Avenida Liberdade highway, coming soon!

This is quite possibly the most egregious example of hypocrisy in human history. Climate Change Acolytes have decided to hold their virtue signaling religious summit in the Amazon rainforest, with so many attendees jetting there in their private planes that they had to clear-cut a four-lane highway through the rainforest.

What was the thought process? That's right, let's plow under at least eight miles of virgin Amazon rainforest so we can build a four-lane highway to our meeting site!

They couldn't have held the meeting in Rio where they already have four-lane highways? Or someplace like the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah where no road construction or deforestation whatsoever would be needed?

No, these pseudo-concerned climate clowns had to fly to the edge of the rainforest and level a vast swath of the ‘Earth's air filter,’ for their convenience, to show that they don't really give a damn about anything of which they’ve ever spoken.

If anyone’s behavior needs to be regulated, it is theirs. This is the mother of all in-your-face actions, truly next-level chutzpah. If any of us ever listen to anything they say ever again, it is on us.

I guess, if you’re an elitist and can't see the forest for the trees, you just clearcut down.

Image: Aidenvironment, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0