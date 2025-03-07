The ‘Progressive Party’ needs a new GPS

Despite the unpopularity of its stances on immigration, gender fluidity, DEI, economic and foreign policies, the left persists in dogged pursuit of its progressive/woke agenda, exemplified by recently proposed legislation to redefine “mother” as “inseminated person”. Even some Democrat pundits bemoan their trajectory. The left obviously is not motivated by public opinion, logic, or common sense, but by overriding psychic imperatives.

Unable or unwilling to accept or adapt to virtually any aspect of the existing social structure, the left needs to continue its social justice activism and deep state dominance to change society to its liking — a leftist autocracy.

Activism: The history of leftist social justice reform tells us that the real world outcomes of their activism are of no consequence to them. Globalization and “amnesty” leading to a migrant invasion, DEI leading to mediocrity, “gender-affirming care” leading to child mutilation, identity politics leading to ideologic divide, going green leading to energy shortages, economic stimulus leading to inflation, appeasement policy leading to global unrest doesn’t deter them.

The stated goal of their activism is to achieve “social justice” for the common good. But the real goal is to vanquish the “oppressors” to achieve vindication and personal safety, and to empower the “oppressed” to display their moral certitude. The socially negative and culturally unpopular outcomes of their activism cannot counteract the ego boost derived from the virtuous vengeance they experience in their fights for social justice. The process makes them feel good about themselves, regardless of the ultimate outcome. It’s all about the journey, not the destination. And those who oppose them, regardless of their numbers, are unenlightened xenophobic bigots.

Deep State Dominance: The presidential election offered a choice between draining the swamp or nourishing it. The left needs to nourish it. The bourgeois left wants the power and control it offers. The proletariat left’s lack of self-reliance and sense of victimization drives it to look toward the deep state progressive nucleus for its voice and for protection from the oppressive forces of society.

Engaging in social justice activism and expanding the deep state are the left’s raison d’être. But resisting Trump, the apex predator of leftist woke activism and deep state dominance, is now the Democrats’ focus, as clearly manifest in their behavior during his recent congressional address. The left is stunned and paralyzed. Daddy is sending them to their room. It has PTSD. It is circling its wagons. Total resistance precludes course correction. It can only stay the course and keep doing what it usually does, only more petulantly.

The Democrats, suffering TDS and locked into social activism and deep state dominance, can only intensify their self-righteous MO, despite the unpopularity of their policies. Their behavior is best expressed by that great visionary, Pogo Possum, who presciently observed: “Having lost sight of our objectives, we redoubled our efforts.”