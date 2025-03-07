Tantalizing Tidbits: Five more recent news stories in short form

Here are my top five news stories, done with my short commntaries:

*Last month, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit upheld a lower court's dismissal of the Massachusetts lawsuit filed by parents Stephen Foote and Marissa Silvestri in 2022 against Ludlow Public Schools there.

The lawsuit accused school staff at the Paul R. Baird Middle School of secretly encouraging their then 11-year-old daughter to adopt a new name and different gendered pronouns while at school. Yet a federal court ruled that they do not have a constitutional right to be notified about their child's gender transition at school. The parents argue that the school's nondisclosure policy violates their parental rights as protected by the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

Moreover, the parents created the girl!

The parents pay for the “education” establishment’s salaries. In a sane and non-evil world, parents would have far more rights than those in the educational bureaucracy.

Period. Those responsible in this school system, like many others, can’t hide who they are: child abusers and would-be tyrants.

*While on the "Breakfast Club" radio show hosted by the man known as Charlamagne Tha God, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) claimed that the Democrat party was failing because their messaging was too highbrow and sophisticated to be grasped by the "less educated folk" who vote Republican.

“These are just the facts,” she gibbered.

Yes, their ‘messaging’ that Trump and his supporters are “Hitler,” “fascists,” “racists,” “misogynistic,” and “deplorable” is certainly “highbrow,” subtle, complicated, and multifaceted.

Are you bleeping kidding me?! Democrats hold ping-pong paddle-like signs up stating things like “false” and “Musk steals.”

They are not rocket scientists, and Musk is.

Some Democrats can’t utter a single cohesive, comprehensible sentence while others simply scream with rage. Crockett calling GOP voters dumb is akin to Hunter Biden calling his political opponents “party animals,” and “druggies.”

I mean, come on. AOC, Rashida Tlaib, Eric Swalwell, Jerry Nadler, Crockett herself— and many other Democrats-- are not exactly brainiacs. Contrast them with John Kennedy, Ted Cruz, Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio, J.D. Vance, Tulsi Gabbard, and Elon Musk … and draw your own conclusions.

Note to Crockett: “less educated” doesn’t mean dumber. Given the state of our public schools and university system, it often means less dumbed-down and indoctrinated.

*Recently, the popular Libs of TikTok account on the ‘X’ social media platform shared a video from a progressive woman advocating the assassination of Elon Musk.

The woman, a social media commentator who went by the username "sarahcroberts" on the since-deleted TikTok account, said: "I promised myself I would avoid the news, but obviously, I haven’t. Here’s my one thought — I mean, I have many thoughts,” before averring, “Elon Musk: Like, we need to X him,” as she paused to make a throat-slitting gesture. She added, “And by X, I mean formally known as assassination.”

Oookaaay.

Incredibly, she went on to say with a smirk, "I haven’t filed my taxes in like eight years. And yet no one’s come for me." Someone should have come for her to gently escort her to an insane asylum rubber room maximum security prison. She’s a typical liberal who proclaims her disdain for violent ‘far-right extremists’ and rich people who avoid taxes, while advocating for the cold-blooded murder of Republicans — and is engaged in serial tax fraud.

*Also recently, some iPhone owners using Apple’s voice-to-text function noticed an apparent glitch in the software whereby if they said the word "racist" into their phones, the word "Trump" would appear before the phones would quickly replace that word with "racist." The ‘error’ was confirmed by multiple independent journalists, as well as the New York Times. It was also documented in a TikTok video. Apple officials preposterously blamed a "phonetic overlap" between the two words, but graciously said they intended to fix it. If “moron” is said into iPhones does “AOC” appear? Does uttering “asshat” produce “Schiff,” and “traitor” morph to “Swalwell?” If not, why not?

*A proposed bill in the Maryland legislature aims to repeal a ban on contraception sales in public school vending machines. Some lawmakers are warning that passage of the bill would likely lead to condom dispensers in elementary and preschool settings.

Well, hell, why not?

What could go wrong?

Why not put alcoholic and THC-infused beverages in elementary school vending machines, too? In fact, let’s bring back cigarette vending machines. Better yet, let’s make them vend ganja! Weed! Marijuana! Maybe even crack cocaine! (Of course, the teachers would probably empty the machines before the students got a crack at them.)

Image: Zak Greant, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0 Deed

