The Chief justice is wrong -- Obstruction is the plan

President Trump and his team have been obstructed by multiple federal judges while trying to implement his agenda. The team has expressed frustration with a number of activist judges, and they have been vocal about that frustration.

Chief Justice John Roberts tried to post support for the independence of the judiciary. But his post is belied by the facts.

Senator Chuck Schumer told us the plan last fall was obstruction, and he reaffirmed that this week. So, if Democrats are counting on activist judges to slow the MAGA agenda, then they are not acting according to Article 3 authority, and therefore impeachment is the proper remedy.

We have repeatedly witnessed activist judges utilizing Democrat talking points, including a Supreme Court justice in a hearing.

If Supreme Court justices are allowed to use Democrat talking points and effectively flag that it is okay to be partisan, then it is no wonder that the Chief Justice is trying to protect other judges who are using progressive/Democrat talking points, i.e. being partisan.

If you want to protect the independence of the judiciary, you must not only fend off calls for impeachment, but you must chastise judges who appear to be blatantly partisan. Until that happens, there will be unnecessary tension between the judiciary and conservatives.

If these judges are following orders rather than following the Constitution, then President Trump and his supporters calling for impeachment is completely justified. I think that before the Chief Justice calls out against impeachment talk, he should look at the full picture that we are documenting. Conservatives are not guessing. He should not ignore the leadership of the opposition who is signaling this is the plan. I personally think he should reconsider his position, and he should try to move faster to reign in what appears to be judicial abuse. Or, there will be further erosion in the sentiments around the legitimacy of the federal judiciary.

