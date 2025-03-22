Democrats: The great destroyers

Everything the left touches is damaged or demolished. Everything.

Today’s Democrat party is making that abundantly clear yet again.

Barack Obama’s vow to “fundamentally transform America” was really a promise to tear it down so it could be rebuilt in his image, or at least in a way that was pleasing to Marxists. His successor, Joe Biden, was the Delaware Destroyer (with apologies to George Thoroughgood and his band.)

Democrats have tried to destroy truth, as for years they have flat-out lied to us, and labeled anyone who questioned them as “bigots,” “conspiracy theorists” and “fascists.” Whether the subject was COVID, Russia collusion, Hunter’s laptop, the border, Biden’s fitness for office, or any of numerous others, they knowingly lied to us and told us we were crazy to boot.

From the George Floyd riots that burned down parts of major cities, to toppling statues, to setting Teslas and their dealerships on fire, Democrats have incited, excused, and celebrated wrecking things.

They have an insatiable appetite for destruction, in part because they are incapable of building anything. And, because they either lack empathy or it is tragically misplaced, they don’t care who they hurt. To them, collateral damage is a bonus, not a problem.

They love telling others what they must do, but cannot countenance anyone questioning them.

An inordinate number of those fire-bombing Teslas have been transgender/non-binary, showing that progressives seek to destroy not only property but men, women, and the God-given blessing of sexual complementarity.

Many of today’s Democrats seem to take a perverted glee in mutilating children’s genitals … and in seeing others die.

To be a progressive in good standing, one must be pro-abortion, and preferably pro-assisted suicide dying, as well. (Bond: "You expect me to talk?" Goldfinger: "No Mr. Bond, I expect you to die!")

More recently still, Democrats seem to have become rather enamored of the mass-killing of Jews. And, of course, a few of them talk openly of ridding the world of their evil political opponents who are deplorable Hitler-lovers … and who, coincidentally, also are standing in the way of their election/re-election/political power. They are “forcing” Republicans to either “change their vote or face the consequences.” Because, you know, they love our democracy so!

Democrats — and their sycophants in the mainstream media -- hate traditional Americans, they hate competence, they hate excellence and exceptionalism, they hate the notion of ‘pulling yourself up by your own bootstraps,’ they hate God, and essentially everything that made America great.

Ergo, they naturally and obviously are going to hate the idea of Making America Great Again. They worship sloth, destruction and death. They didn’t like the notion of freedom for African-Americans and they don’t like the idea of freedom for you and I, either.

(But, Eric, you can’t say that some Democrats hate God, that’s over the top! No, it isn’t. They don’t like having their lifestyles, beliefs, or behavior questioned. They don’t like being “judged.” None of us do. And all of us, MAGA types included, sin. The difference is we blame ourselves … and they blame others or God. They don’t like to be told that their beliefs and behavior aren’t equal to or better than anyone else’s. We don’t like to be told that we must believe that.)

Sane Republicans can no longer hide from the facts. That roughly 27% of the populace approves of the Democrat party isn’t a win for them, it is a bleeping travesty. It means that nearly a third of Americans are pro- sloth, destruction, and death. In other words, evil. Revolting.

This is, obviously, incredibly dangerous for a country … an existential threat. At some point, real-life “Dexters” will rise up, forced to take matters into their own hands or watch civilization itself be destroyed.

Isaiah 33:1: Woe to you, O destroyer, While you were not destroyed; And he who is treacherous, while others did not deal treacherously with him. As soon as you finish destroying, you will be destroyed; As soon as you cease to deal treacherously, others will deal treacherously with you.



Adam Smith once noted, “There is a great deal of ruin in a nation.”

Especially one that has been run by Democrats.



Image: Photo illustration by Monica Showalter, via Flickr, with use of images by Pixabay / Pixabay License