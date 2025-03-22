What a box of crayons can teach us about the left’s obsession with race

I could not help pondering that famous box of crayons we all used as children, and which are still being used today by children and grandchildren the world over.

Crayola has made a fortune, I’m sure, creating all sorts of color mixes for their variety boxes, as far-reaching as a “tub” including 240 crayons.

I checked out their somewhat smaller offering of 64 colors and found something interesting: they had a “white” crayon as part of their collection. That, of course, makes sense. White is a color. And in some ways, white is a combination of all colors.

Consider the prism. When you break down the white light in a spectrum, all the primary colors (from which all secondary colors are created) emerge. According to this video focusing on “White Light” from Study.com, “White light is defined as the complete mixture of all of the wavelengths of the visible spectrum. ... [T]he combination of all of the colors will result in a beam of white light.”

Image by Freepik AI.

However, haven’t we been told by the left that there are two kinds of people, “white” and “People of Color”? Doesn’t that imply that white is not a color? Is it at all possible that the left could be wrong? Can something fishy be going on here?

When you break it down, scientifically or using common sense, no “white person” is actually the color white. They are more...off-white. Which means there is some other color mixed into their skin tone. So, if that other color is pink or tan or yellow or red or any other hue you can think of—well, it is still a color. Which, commonsense-wise, qualifies all off-white people to be included as “People of Color.”

And black people are not actually black-black. They are varying shades of brown, from very light (off-white, perhaps?) to very, very dark.

I guess if Crayola wanted to be politically correct or, better still, totally Woke, perhaps we could suggest a change to their boxes of crayons. They could simply call their tub of 240 crayons “239 + White” and their 64 edition “63 + White.”

As it happens, Crayola did, at one time, feature a crayon in their collection called “Flesh.” And that color, if I remember correctly, was a pale pink. I remember as a little kid at the time that it wasn’t exactly my color, and I didn’t even have friends who matched that color. Once Crayola caught on to this fact—which some say happened in the early 60s, others say much later (see the discussion here on Reddit)—important changes to labeling were made. I also remember an advertisement with a little girl picking out a crayon from the box and happily declaring that now she has a color she can use to draw herself!

One final point to nail the white-as-color argument.

Have you painted any rooms in your house lately?

Sherwin-Williams Paint offers dozens upon dozens of choices of what they categorize as...white. How can there be shades of something that is not even considered by the left as an acceptable color in human beings? And if white is so bad, why would anyone wish to put some shade of a “racist” color on their living room walls? Or, heaven forbid, in their bedroom, where they try every night to sleep and escape the insanity of modern-day living?

Also, before we forget: What’s with the name Sherwin-Williams, anyway? That sounds like the name of a Southern general during the Civil War. (Talk about shades of racism!)

Well, now that all this color nonsense has been straightened out, maybe we can all go back to figuring out what to do with that other cause celebre of those on the left: Whatever shall we do about the broad collection of 92 different genders?

Albin Sadar is the author of Obvious: Seeing the Evil That’s in Plain Sight and Doing Something About It, as well as the children’s book collection Hamster Holmes: Box of Mysteries. Albin was formerly the producer of “The Eric Metaxas Show.”