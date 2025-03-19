Tanya Chutkan strikes again—is it weaponized ignorance or weaponized position?

According to a new report by Rachel Frazin out at The Hill today, Lee Zeldin the Environmental Protection Agency are not allowed to reclaim the $20 billion in “climate” funding that the Biden administration shoveled out right after President Trump won the election, a move that was described as “throwing gold bars off the Titanic.”

Here’s a little refresher, from an investigative analysis by Madeleine Rowley at The Free Press:

The Department of Justice is investigating the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, a $27 billion program that was part of Joe Biden’s $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act. Created in the spring of 2023, and managed by the Environmental Protection Agency, the fund was supposed to be a first-of-its-kind program to address the climate crisis while revitalizing communities that it considered ‘historically left behind.’ But it appears little of the $27 billion revitalized anything—except the coffers of a range of environmental nonprofits associated with former Obama and Biden administration officials.

As Rowley also highlighted, the $20 billion that Zeldin is trying to reclaim, which Chutkan has now put a stop to, was to be doled out to eight organizations that basically popped up out of nowhere, with very direct ties to the Democrat swamp:

The eight groups were allocated sums ranging from $400 million to $6.9 billion. Several of them were formed in August 2023, just one month after the grant applications went live in July of 2023, when it became clear that large nine- and 10-figure grants would be up for grabs. The boards and staff of these eight groups include Democratic donors, people with connections to the Obama and Biden administrations, and prominent Democrats like Stacey Abrams.

(Rowley’s report is a must read, as it unravels the Democrat web of players; see also “Stacey Abrams really, really, wants ‘her’ $2 billion from Biden’s EPA slush fund” by Monica Showalter.)

Judge Glock, a prominent academic at the Manhattan Institute, called a spade a spade, noting that the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund was “clearly intended” to be a “slush fund” from its very inception.

But according to Chutkan, there isn’t any real evidence of wrongdoing:

Specifically, she [Chutkan] said officials offered ‘no specific information about such investigations, factual support for the decision, or an individualized explanation for each Plaintiff.’ ‘This is insufficient,’ the judge added.

Seems like any funneling of tax dollars to Abrams for “climate” projects is a dead giveaway—does anyone, on either side of the aisle, consider her to be an intelligent or competent person? I don’t think so. Clearly something shady is going on if Stacey Abrams is being tasked with entrepreneurial vision and wise business moves.

Chutkan is a woman who either a) believes that this is truly how the justice system ought to work, having been trained into Marxism during her time at law school, or b) she’s a radical to the core, exploiting her position to further her political agenda.

Either way, she has got to go.

Image: Public domain.