Stacey Abrams really, really, wants 'her' $2 billion from Biden's EPA slush fund

Is there a bigger pig at the government trough than Stacey Abrams?

After EPA chief Lee Zeldin uncovered a massive $2 billion cash haul earmarked for a coalition of five NGOs called Power Forward Communities, one of which was closely linked to Stacey Abrams, Abrams decided to sue the government to get "her" money back.

No hiding from embarassment at the revelations of how pop-up NGOs were scarfing up government cash in a "gold brick" pork-barrel scheme in the wretched days after President Trump was re-elected, trying to grab as much cash as possible as they headed out the door.

In Mexico, this practice has a name: "La Piñata."

Instead, a lawsuit to try to claw the questionably dispensed money back.

Shame is not a concept to her. All she needs now is a left-wing judge to order the cash back to her, and the gravy will flow again. I'm sure she shopped the judges well.

According to Fox Business's Elizabeth MacDonald:

Stacey Abrams' linked honeypot NGO now suing to get their $2B Biden slush fund $$ unfrozen by Trump's EPA, the 3d to sue. But if the honeypot popup nonprofits Stacey Abrams is tied to are so well-established, then why are numerous pages of their tax returns blank?

MacDonald points out a lot of problems with Abrams's tax filings from her NGO, called Rewiring America, a group which claims it has helped all of 75 people in the small town of DeSoto, Georgia, south of Atlanta. While Abrams is famous for her cavalier attitude towards paying her taxes and credit card bills, MacDonald notes that the blank pages on her tax forms (which the IRS should return to her until she does them right) are red flags, given that no one knows how her government grants are spent or who gets the money.

A few days ago, I wrote about this pop-up NGO that hands out "free appliances" to the indigent as a probable vote-buying scheme, given Abrams's history as a get-out-the-vote organizer. Hugo Chavez of Venezuela used to do the same thing, before the money ran out.

I suspect they didn't get all of the $2 billion, given that four other NGOs (including Habitat for Humanity International) were part of Power Forward Communities which is the official recipient of the $2 billion, but it's obviously enough to matter. Heck, $1 million from the $2 billion pot is a lot of money.

Abrams must have had it all worked out in her mind how the cash was supposed to come in and where it would go, given that she wants it back so badly.

It seems to be modeled on this sketch of Democrat activist activity.

This is exactly what is happening at MASSIVE SCALE!!

One can only hope that they don't get it, given their failure to say anything to the taxmen about just where this money is going. The public deserves that much, to say the least.

