Dem. politician rails against mother who blew the whistle on boys in the girls’ locker-room, calling her testimony a ‘lie’

And just like that, “believe all women” slinks into the shadows.

Last week, Nicole Georgas blew the whistle on what was going on at a school in Deerfield, Illinois’s Public School District 109, testifying before the local school board that her 13-year-old daughter became collateral damage in the culture war when she first came across a mentally disturbed boy using the girls’ restroom, before school staff tried to force her to undress in the presence of the same male student “identifying” as a girl.

Here’s that video clip, for reference:

Yeah, we're not going to let this story fade away. It's critical that we stand with @georgas_ni80016 as she stands up for her daughter and young girls everywhere who deserve female-only spaces. Deerfield School District 109 must be held accountable for this disgusting treatment… pic.twitter.com/IwmfnGwhh3 — Morning Answer (@MorningAnswer) March 18, 2025

“From bad to worse” is exactly right. Give a round of applause to the teachers’ unions and the federal Department of Education!

And now, Democrat state lawmaker Bob Morgan is on the warpath, accusing Georgas and her daughter of lying:

Deerfield, IL State Rep. Bob Morgan (D) stands on the House Floor, accusing teenage girls—allegedly forced to change in front of a male student—of lying.



How does he know? Guess liberals only believe women when it suits them.@georgas_ni80016 @Awake_IL @Riley_Gaines_… pic.twitter.com/jSLHgNL8tg — Blaine Wilhour (@BlaineWilhour) March 18, 2025

His office website may feature pictures of Morgan with a wife and kids, but the way he says “because it’s a lie-uh” seems like a dead giveaway, signaling something less-than-heterosexual man—Tim Walz redux?

Weren’t Democrats shouting “believe all women” when E. Jean Carroll peddled her absurdly unbelievable story about daytime rape in the Bergdorf Goodman? When Christine Blasey Ford accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault? When Anita Hill tried to derail Clarence Thomas’s confirmation to the Supreme Court?

Ahhh, but this is (D)ifferent isn’t it?

