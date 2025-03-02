Six reasons to go buy a gun

Roy from the Paul Harrell channel recently produced a short video with very good advice entitled ‘Go Buy A Gun.’

As he outlines in the video, you will want to check with local laws and seek out help if you’re not experienced in such matters. And we have six solid reasons to ‘pull the trigger’ (pardon the pun) on gun ownership.



Here is a summary of his six reasons:

1. All part of being prepared.

Owning a gun is simply a part of being prepared for emergencies. Where it’s better to have something and not need it than to need something and not have it. Firearms are like any other piece of emergency equipment, the same as first aid kits, fire extinguishers, water, and long-term food emergency food supplies. You never know what’s going to happen, so having emergency equipment like firearms puts you in a much better position to survive when the excrement intersects the rotatory air distribution device.

2. Resisting the lies.

We’ve all heard them, ‘It’s easier to buy a gun than to vote’ or ‘It’s easier to buy a gun than buy vegetables.’ Those of us who have gone through the process of buying a gun – but lost it somewhere in a tragic boating accident – know those are complete lies. The infuriating thing is the perpetrators of those lies most likely know this themselves, but they don’t care.

If you’ve never purchased a gun before, you might succumb to that thinking -- at least on a subconscious level – then when someone asks about the issue and you don’t know, you might fall back on the words of the control freak contingent of our society. This is where going through the process yields tremendous benefits for you and everyone else. For once after you’ve gone through the odious process of carefully filling out a 4473, proving who you are, and having them run a government check on you, you’ll never fall for the gun grabber lies again. As a big bonus, you can easily explain to everyone why those are lies. And what’s more, you can point out that if they’re lying about this basic fact, you can ask what else they’re lying about.

3. A very good investment.

Guns ammunition and other supplies are also good to have instead of just numbers in a bank account or cash buried in the backyard. If things turn bad, they will be worth their weight in gold to people who needs to defend themselves. Especially small items such as handguns or stripped lower receivers. But being so small, you just have to make sure you don’t lose them anywhere, which brings us to our fourth reason.

4. Tragic Boating Accidents.

Long-time gun owners are well aware of this scourge, the ever-present threat that you may lose all of your guns and ammunition in a tragic boating accident when you least expect it. So, if this has happened to you, it’s time to pick up the pieces and go buy some more to replace what you’ve lost.

5. The Trump slump.

The Trump slump is the phenomenon of a drop in firearm sales with a win of the pro-freedom side. Everyone relaxes and thinks the danger has passed and they are no longer stocking up or adding to their collections, trading up or trying out new products, and selling the old. This can be bad in several ways, one is that manufacturers may cut back or close altogether, making it that much more difficult to ramp things up should an emergency arise.

The other fact is that a pro-freedom win won’t make the control freaks go away, the anti-liberty leftists will still be out there on the state and local levels trying to clamp down on our common-sense human rights. Which brings us to our next item.

6. The Gun Grabber control freaks never give up.

Watch the left for any length of time, and you’ll realize that they never give up the fight to take away your human rights. If they can’t do it with the Federal government, they’ll try to deprive the people of their liberty on a state or local level. They’re like the Terminator – they’ll never give up until our rights are dead.

Case in point, even with President Trump turning things around, the New York Times is trying to get YouTube to be even more restrictive with freedom content: How YouTube Is Changing American Gun Culture.

Influencers known as guntubers are delving into the world of firearms, showing viewers everything from how to shoot to how to modify an AR-15.

...

But guntube is its own sprawling community. Some guntubers have cult followings, and there is an industry awards event known as the Gundies, a riff on the Dundies from the sitcom “The Office.” The firearms industry sponsors content creators — who help sell guns and countless accessories — and much like video game streamers, some guntube stars make thousands of dollars per video. One even ran for political office.

And guns aren’t guitars. Their growing presence on YouTube has attracted some controversy, primarily over the content of the videos and who should be able to watch it.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, make no mistake, the gun grabber control freaks will be back soon with a vengeance, so it’s best to buy your hardware now, rather than later.

Bonus Reason: There’ll be more boycott days.

According to the supposedly disinterested and objective propaganda press, last Friday’s ‘economic blackout’ day was just the beginning. They plan on doing more, and what better way to break up their plans than to purchase firearms and ammo on those days? It will upset them for two reasons, so it will be a win-win all around.

D. Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Screen shot from Paul Harrell video, via YouTube

