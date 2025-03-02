Out in the 'hood, they're pretty impressed with how Trump dealt with Zelensky

President Trump cut his teeth in the tough world of New York real estate, dealing with mobsters, unions, and street toughs. He continuously negotiated advantageous deals with them as he built his successful business there because if he couldn't do that, they would have eaten him alive.

That may explain why we are seeing responses like these from streetwise ghetto-savvy black people, who were pretty impressed with his performance with Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, throwing him out of the White House when he started challenging and insulting them instead of signing the deal to end Ukraine's war that he had told them he would be coming to sign.

Here is a thread of responses:

In this thread we will post black people understanding Trump better than the highest paid political pundits https://t.co/uYHmfmTnDk — Bartleby (@lindynap) March 1, 2025

Some observations are very insightful, such as how Trump challenged Zelensky on his insulting choice of clothing, a convention in the ghetto:

Pay attention to how much he dragged Zelensky on his outfit. That’s the exact same way people get clowned in the hood for their outfits, lol.

Or how habitual borrowers act from ghetto life:

This why you can't borrow money from people. They trynna big bro him.

They used colorful analogies taken from street-savvy life in the boroughs and in upper Manhattan:

Zelensky was bullshitting, Trump invited him to the dice game, this nigga tried to use his own dice and when Trump said no he tried setting the mfs down instead of rolling, he's lucky Trump didn't pull out the strap.

And of course, brought up some gangsta life analogies:

JD putting Zelensky in his place while Trump sat back felt like a Lion letting his cub finish off the antelope

It's a hilarious reading of Trump's performance by the street-savvy people in the 'hood, recognizing the tough dynamics of power and President Trump's mastery of it as the media elites, wringing their hands, and Europe's elites, plotting and bloviating, cannot. If Zelensky couldn't read the room with Trump in the White House, these outsiders had no problem with it, and they liked what they saw.

While it is anecdotal, that there were quite a few examples of it on social media suggests that it could be a trend.

If so, prepare to see President Trump's poll numbers go up as such sentiment is probably much farther, wider, and deeper than what might be supposed.

Enjoy!

