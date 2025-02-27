An anti-Trump boycott on Friday?

If you haven’t heard, leftists are taking their ball and going home, like petulant toddlers, on Friday, February 28.

The news on socialist...er, social media lately has been about the “Feb. 28 economic blackout,” which is supposed to be a protest by leftists over the fact that they lost the election. They want people to refrain from participating in the economy for 24 hours — specifically those major retailers that dared scale back on Didn’t Earn It efforts.

Consumers are preparing for a 24-hour economic blackout on Friday, one of several boycotts planned by groups of consumers or activists to protest what they call corporate greed, companies that have rolled back their diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and President Donald Trump’s efforts to eliminate federal DEI programs since taking office. ... The organizer of the boycott goes by TheOneCalledJai on Instagram, but his real name is John Schwarz. He told USA TODAY he started the “bold” idea because the time was right and people are frustrated with what he calls corporate greed and other frustrations. The one-day action has since been expanded by The People’s Union, the organization Schwarz started. It includes boycotts of various companies and retailers during different time periods including Amazon (March 7-14), Nestle (March 21-28), Walmart (April 7-14) and a second broader one-day economic blackout on April 18.

Naturally, the nation’s socialist media are pumping out propaganda on the effort, trying to get as much support for this “grassroots” effort, with word coming down from Newsweek, Yahoo, CBS News, northjersey.com, Axios, and others.

What is really interesting is that most of the media are phrasing their headlines to be “informational” in tone, trying to sound nonpartisan. The implication is that they are encouraging the “boycott” without being honest about it. Searches have shown that many have produced multiple articles on the efforts of different flavors.

Time to go shopping on Friday.

Pro-freedom patriots should know what to do with this information: do the exact opposite. If you can, buy something that would upset the leftists. Perhaps you need a new firearm because one was lost, or you need to stock up on ammunition. Remember that the order from the left is “no Amazon, no Walmart, no fast food,” so those should probably be your priorities. Just take a look at the archived version of the articles on the effort to know where to shop or eat, and go there on Friday.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Tyler Vigen via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.