AG Pam Bondi promises release of long awaited Jeffrey Epstein documents — TODAY

The long awaited files about whom Jeffrey Epstein consorted with are scheduled to begin being released today, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi. During a live interview with Jesse Watters on FOX News yesterday evening (video link here), Bondi said the following:

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: One of the things a lot of people are wondering because you said last week that you have the Epstein files on your desk is when can we see them, and what’s taking so long to release them? BONDI: I do. Jesse, there are well over -- this will make you sick, 200 victims, 200. So we have well over 250 [victims] actually. So we have to make sure that their identity is protected and their personal information. But other than that, I think tomorrow, you know, the personal information of victims, other than that, I think tomorrow, Jesse, breaking news right now, you’re going to see some Epstein information being released, by my office. WATTERS: What kind? Are we going to see who was on the flights? Are we going to see any evidence from what he recorded? Because he had all of his homes wired with recording devices. BONDI: Yeah, what you’re going to see, hopefully, tomorrow, is a lot of flight logs, a lot of names, a lot of information. But it’s -- it’s pretty sick what that man did. WATTERS: Okay. Well, we’ll look for that. BONDI: Along with his co-defendant. WATTERS: Absolutely, and he had help. That’s for sure. BONDI: He sure did.

Image: Jesse Watters interviewing Attorney General Pam Bondi speaking from the White House lawn live on Watters World, FOX News Channel, February 26, 2025. Screenshot by Peter B. Chowka used by permission of FOX News Media.

Epstein was found dead on August 19, 2019 in his cell at New York City’s notorious Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

A financier and previously convicted sex offender who reportedly had a penchant for forced sex with underage girls, Epstein was well known for hobnobbing with the rich and famous, including leading politicians and celebrities in the U.S. and abroad. His death under strange circumstances, to put it mildly, while in custody, has spawned numerous reports and rumors of something other than suicide as the cause. Three months after his death, one poll found that most Americans who had an opinion said they thought he was murdered.

According to a new poll conducted by Insider, 45% of Americans believe disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was murdered, 16% believe he died by suicide and 39% are unsure.

Most interesting to observers now are the flight logs, identifying who exactly traveled on Epstein’s private jet on trips to and from his isolated private island where he allegedly hosted sex parties with underage girls.

President Trump, in announcing his commitment to transparency, has committed to releasing long suppressed files about the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy – and the files relating to Jeffrey Epstein.

Let’s hope that today — February 27, 2025 — is the day for the files on Epstein and his associates to finally be revealed.

