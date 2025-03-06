Sanders and Slotkin confront our president’s gifted oratory

On Tuesday night, March 4, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) delivered a ten-minute response to the one hour and forty-minute speech given by Pres. Donald J. Trump as a summary of goals and accomplishments of his presidency.

She took a couple of small pellet shots that entered the airspace as drab, useless verbal attempts to somehow criticize the president.

If this were a mixed martial arts fight in the ring, the referee would – after about three minutes of weak delivery and intellectual pathos – have stopped the fight, declaring Sen. Slotkin unfit to continue.

You see dear reader, the president was born to lead us at this time. To use a term rarely used since the presidency of George Washington, he has been selected by Divine Providence to lead us to a better place economically, internationally, morally, and politically.

The usurpers of the American Dream are being revealed for their many decades of deficit spending, global bribery and sycophancy, erosion of family values, and diminution of our leadership as English-speaking bearers of a great tradition of knowhow, courage, and responsibility.

Incredibly, the president revealed that DOGE had uncovered that we had one citizen listed on Social Security who is more than 300 years old! We have become cluttered with institutional, financial, and moral lies and administrative clutter.

The following day, Sen. Bernie Sanders presented his criticism and rebuttal of President Trump’s speech, and his critique of the president lasted for twenty-minutes, twice as long as Slotkin’s. The tone was much angrier than the tone of Sen. Slotkin. She was mired in banalities and word salads that Kamala would have been proud of, but still managed to project self-control and a temperate sense of the opposition.

However, Sen. Sanders maintained an angry, even outraged, tone throughout, and his comments were replete with repeatedly pointing at the viewers with his right index finger to emphasize how disappointed and angry he is with President Trump and his speech.

His main criticism is just what we might expect from a Marxist. He was insistent that Trump showed no interest in nor compassion for the working and poor people of our society. He repeatedly stated that Trump was supported by an oligarchy consisting of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mike Zuckerberg. Behind those three he claimed there were another thirteen billionaires (unnamed) who were supporting the Trump program of governance.

This has been the theme of the communists since my father was growing up in the 1920s, and of the communists that he encountered while helping form the Transport Workers Union in the 1940’s. He joined with the Irish Catholic union workers in public transportation in Philadelphia to oust the communist element within the union. They rejected God and so-called “bourgeois morality,” and for that reason were repudiated by the largely Irish and Italian Catholic leaders of that union. Also, those early unionists on the front lines of workers’ interests and rights understood that management had some legitimate claims even as the unionists demanded a greater say for the employees.

Sen. “Boynee” seemed in his comments to collapse the interests of the working poor with those of the homeless and utterly impoverished. This in itself reveals his commie mindset because the laboring people in this country do not see themselves as identified with the unemployed indigent who are living on the streets. Identifying them or even those on welfare with the needs of the working class is partially what makes Boynee an ideologue rather than simply a caring citizen.

Further, any realistic person would ask, “What has this cranky sourpuss done for the poor? Has he even scooped out soup at a Salvation Army soup kitchen? Was his decision to take his honeymoon in the 1980s in the U.S.S.R. proof that he cared about the indigent in the U.S.A.?”

It is likely that he thinks so, but the proof is in the pudding. What has he personally done to show his caring for the well-being and uplifting of the indigent? Has he even visited homeless encampments that line the sidewalks of some of our major cities? Has he spoken to the homeless, to poor elderly people, or drug addicts and jailbirds about their personal lifestyles, commitments, values, and needs?

My father was a city trolley operator and later a bus driver in Philadelphia's transit system. We were a classic, blue-collar family. My father briefly had a grocery store in an all-black neighborhood during the last three years of WWII, and kept a gun in a drawer behind the counter which, thankfully, he never had to use. Other than that brief stint in business, he was in public transportation in Philadelphia doing a blue-collar job for twenty years. We were far from billionaires, but we had a house, a car, medical care (when I was a kid the doctors still performed house visits at a reasonable cost), a T.V., decent furniture, and many good times (although we could not afford vacation trips).

What the hell is this bitter old man, Bernie, ranting about?! Without billionaires like Henry Ford, Thomas Edison, John D. Rockefeller, or Andrew Carnegie, there would not have been a thriving blue collar working class in our country. The billionaires and their success stories and viable family lives of America’s workers go hand in hand.

There were rich guys in the nineteen thirties, forties, fifties, sixties, and seventies, but more people are dying in the streets today, more kids are fat, more babies are killed, and more bribes are being accepted by governmental officials along with insider trading in stocks for federal legislators. More babies are born out of wedlock, more divorces riddle the landscape of our mores, and more mental illness is unquestionable. Also, we see more autism and more people like Boyneeee – including the intensely leftwing administration of Joe Biden (many Dems don’t even realize that their party has moved radically leftward since Obama and the 2020 pact between Biden and Sanders).

Bernie – without quoting Karl Marx directly – is and was speaking unashamedly for a radical leftwing agenda to replace the most successful capitalist country in the history of the world!

His attack on President Trump’s speech to a Joint Session of Congress is part of his lifelong but ultimately futile attempt to promote the implementation of communism in the U.S.

Image: Screen shot from Sen. Bernie Sanders, via YouTube