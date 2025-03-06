Have the Dems finally shown us a Dead Zone moment?

Ever since the election of Barack Hussein Obama, I’ve been hoping for a “Dead Zone moment,” in which something would happen that would convince even the most ardent Democrat/liberal/progressive voters that their loyalties were misplaced, that the Democrat agenda runs counter to the principles and values upon which our nation is founded, and that the Democrats are patently unfit to lead the nation and set its policies (let alone try to dictate to any of us how we should live).

“The Dead Zone” was a 1983 film based on a Steven King novel and starring Christopher Walken. Its premise is that Walken’s character can glimpse into a person’s future and even change that future. Martin Sheen plays a charismatic candidate for president who, when fired on by a sniper, grabs an infant from its mother’s arms and uses it to shield himself. This unconscionable, supremely selfish and pathologically narcissistic act, seen by millions, turns even his most devoted supporters against him and dooms his candidacy.

And yet all manner of real-life instances have come and gone without rising to the level of such a moment. One such example was Joe Biden’s remark that “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” That may have been a revelatory moment for many black Americans, inspiring significant numbers of them to finally abandon the Democrat plantation, but overall it didn’t result in any great awakening among the general base of Democrat voters.

The Democrat party’s embrace of all things LGBTQSTFU, and the inability of a Democrat SCOTUS nominee to even define “What is a woman?” should also have been such a moment; but alas, no. I could cite any number of other examples that have fallen short of ripping the mask off the Democrat party and causing an epiphany or sea change among the throng of Democrat loyalists.

But now, with the universally-observed and much-discussed Democrat reaction (or lack thereof) to President Trump’s address Tuesday night, to the encouraging and uplifting story of young DJ Daniel, and to the Democrat side of the audience’s stonefaced and heartless expressions compounded by the statements of Democrat spokesmouths and their media lackeys (e.g., the remarks of Nicolle Wallace, so very accurately characterized by AT contributor Rajan Laad as “vile”), we may have finally seen that Dead Zone moment, in which the Democrat party’s utter hypocrisy, cynicism, and callous lack of empathy has been laid bare. And let’s remember that lack of empathy is part of the clinical definition of sociopathy.

One can only hope that this example of the true Democrat mindset will reach, and resonate with, even the heretofore unreachable.

Author’s Note: Stu Tarlowe is a septuagenarian who, although he does not speak French, is nevertheless an entrepreneur, raconteur, chanteur, dilettante, boulevardier, chapeauté and amoureux de chiens. Since 2010 he has contributed over 160 pieces to American Thinker, most of which can be accessed here. He has also had articles published by World Net Daily and Jews for the Preservation of Firearms Ownership. He was, for more than a decade, the personal editor for the late Conservative talk radio icon and author Barry Farber. Stu also writes and publishes Stu’s Stack o’ Stuff, (the name is an homage to Rush Limbaugh), which is not limited to politics. He is also, under another moniker, an habitué of AT’s Comments sections.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.