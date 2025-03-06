Democrats -- And Their Media -- Prove That They’re The Enemies Of The People

The most poignant moment during President Trump's address to Congress was when he referred to 13-year-old Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018. DJ held aspirations to become a law enforcement officer.

President Trump made young DJ an honorary member of the U.S. Secret Service.

DJ, who was seated in the president's guest suite with his father, seemed pleasantly astounded by the announcement. Following his new appointment, DJ proudly displayed his new certificate and was hoisted by his father for the crowd to see.

Chants of “D-J!” immediately erupted in the House chamber in response to the appointment.

But not all were affected by the act of kindness.

The Democrats mostly remained stone-faced and seated through the presentation, there was some sparse applause for the young boy. Michigan Democrat congresswoman Debbie Dingell appeared to frown and roll her eyes in disdain.

The Democrats claim to be the party of empathy and the defender of minorities, but they couldn't muster the effort to applaud a young African American boy who survived cancer.

Their disdain and apathy for regular people is hardly a surprise; what is surprising is that they didn't bother to conceal these sentiments.

But the abyss was yet to be traversed. The Democrats' insensitivity seemed saintly compared to the utterances on MSNBC.

Maddow bizarrely branded Trump “disgusting” for spotlighting DJ’s heroic battle with cancer.

“For the record -- and this is disgusting -- the president made a spectacle out of praising a young man who’s thus far survived pediatric cancer -- as if the president had something to do with that,” the lefty host raged.

This led to an unhinged rant by Nicole Wallace. The word “vile” isn't sufficient to describe these words and sentiments from Wallace. She spoke in a low, creaky tone and sounded miserable, as if she had been suffering from a splitting migraine since November 5, 2024.

She began well:

“Let’s just stick with DJ. I mean, I think that if there was a moment where your whole body could relax and you could celebrate someone, it was the 13-year-old cancer survivor who would like to be a police officer. It was a genuinely beautiful moment. And the moment that probably was most familiar to the State of the Union addresses were both a part of."

She immediately disgraced herself as she used DJ's condition to target DOGE's recommended cuts to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The cuts were made to direct funds toward scientific research costs rather than administrative overhead, but Wallace gave the impression that NIH had been shut down after the cuts.

"Problem is, in the beauty of that child is the tragedy of the Trump presidency, because he’s we don’t know how he survived pediatric cancer, but it is likely he benefited from some sort of cancer research. And it is a fact that Trump has slashed cancer research. It’s a fact by eliminating NIH and by all the cuts, pediatric cancer trials are halted. God willing, he won’t need any more treatment but if he does, I hope that NIH wasn’t responsible for anything that let him live this long."

Wallace then pivoted to the January 6th Capitol protests of 2021, which went overboard with the following disgraceful words.

She began with attempts to conceal her hate by wishing DJ a long life.

"I let myself feel joy about DJ and I hope he’s alive for another 95 years. right? And I hope he lives and the life he wants to live. He wants to be a cop. He knows what he wants to do and maybe when you have childhood cancer, that crystallizes for you. And I hope he has a long life as a law enforcement officer"

But in moments, she ensured that her claims went down in the annals of TV history as the most disgraceful, insensitive and vile utterances ever made on air.

"But I hope he never has to defend the United States Capitol against Donald Trump’s supporters. And if he does, I hope he isn’t one of the six who loses his life to suicide. And I hope he isn’t one who has to testify against the people who carried out acts of seditious conspiracy and then live to see Donald Trump pardon those people.”

It does take a purely evil mind to mention suicide, even if it is mentioned as a hypothetical situation, for a young cancer survivor.

As expected, the chief Democrat propagandist who masquerades as a journalist, Rachel Maddow, remained silent. Neither did fact check Wallace's fabrications about NIH nor did she chide Wallace for the suicide hypothesis for young DJ.

By MSNBC's standards, Wallace could be branded a racist and white supremacist for her utterances about a person of color.

We mustn't forget that Nicole Wallace was or possibly remains a Republican who worked for Jeb and George Bush and John McCain's campaign. She eventually moved to the notorious and fact-free Democrat propaganda outfit, MSNBC, where she surpasses her liberal colleagues in being irrational, hateful, and baseless. Her role on MSNBC is to give the people an impression that it allows all voices. When Maddow and Wallace slam Trump, they report it as Trump being slammed across party lines.

Wallace proves that the two-party system was a fallacy. People assumed that Republicans and Democrats stood for vastly different issues, hence, there would be major changes when Clinton replaced Bush, Bush followed Clinton, and Obama followed Bush. But since the puppet masters were the same, i.e., the D.C. establishment, the status quo prevailed.

Presidents before Trump stood for endless foreign wars and gratuitous government spending. They didn't seem to care about the crumbling infrastructure, the loss of jobs due to outsourcing, high inflation, porous borders, etc. Social issues were used to keep the public engaged and enraged.

The likes of Nicole Wallace and Rachel Maddow frequently engaged in a nasty quarrel on television during the Bush years. That was part of the deception.

But now the masks are off, they no longer pretend, they attack their common enemy -- Donald J. Trump.

Wallace's utterances also revealed her disdain for Trump and his supporters. She would have been fawning all over D.J. had he been part of Biden or Obama's address to Congress. But since D.J. and his family were part of Trump's address to Congress, they deserved to be dehumanized.

In a democracy, the media have a function: to hold the elected representative accountable. For instance, the public has a right to know about the delays of the release of the Epstein files and the JFK assassination files, the status of deportation, the Trump administration's plans to tackle inflation, etc. There must be an analysis of the impact of DOGE-recommended spending cuts both locally and globally. There must be serious examinations of Trump's tariff strategy.

But instead, the likes of Wallace engage in hate, exaggeration, imagined instances of bigotry, and blatant fabrication, and the right-leaning media spends most of its time fact-checking and lambasting the propagandists rather than holding the Trump administration accountable.

Wallace proves President Trump's assertion that propagandists such as her are the enemy of the people.

Image: U.S. Department of State