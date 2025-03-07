No case of Nancy, with the laughing face

Once upon a time, Frank Sinatra sang of a “Nancy with the laughing face”. Frank was so impressed because no angel could replace Nancy with her laughing face. I guess they used to make songs like that in 1945.

Well, there was no angelic Nancy with a laughing face watching the president’s speech. I saw a Nancy with an angry face and wearing a mask at one point. Not sure what virus was in the chambers, but the mask was on.

Nancy was joined by angry Democrats as Politico reminded us:

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wanted a ‘solemn’ response to President Donald Trump’s congressional address Tuesday. His members had other ideas. Moments after Trump began speaking, Texas Rep. Al Green rose and interrupted the president until he was ejected from the chamber. Other members held signs blasting Trump and his policies. Repeatedly they met Trump’s partisan provocations with chants and jeers. Many simply walked out of the chamber, leaving the Democratic section increasingly empty as the speech went on. The minority party is still trying to find its footing and a winning message after losing control of government last fall, and the protests and walkouts underscored just how difficult it will be for Democratic congressional leaders to effectively harness the anger of their party’s voters, activists and elected officials.

Effectively harness anger? Yes, that’s about right. It’s anger in the air and maybe that’s why Nancy Pelosi was wearing a mask, and another one was calling on someone to pay his taxes.

In the end it did not work because no one likes to watch this nonsense. There is a time for political debate and a time to cheer a young man who just got accepted to West Point, or a cancer survivor who was made an honorary Secret Service agent.

So to Nancy, and all of the others posting nonsense about Trump being a maniac, please look at yourself in the mirror and see what you’ve turned into.

