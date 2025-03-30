Rep. Jasmine Crockett opens her mouth again

Is much-touted Rep. Jasmine Crockett the best Democrats can do?

She made a name for herself about a week ago, when she mocked the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, for using a wheelchair, calling him "Governer Hot Wheels." Then, instead of apologize, she tried to gaslight the public with a claim that she was referring to his migrant transport operations.

We know what she meant.

But that isn't her first ad hominem that goes below the belt.

Now she's been found to have berated Rep. Byron Donald, a black conservative, for being married to a white woman.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) faced backlash on social media over the weekend after an interview from last year made the rounds — an interview in which she said Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) believed he had been “whitewashed” after marrying a White woman. ... Last June, Crockett joined The Breakfast Club to dish on the leadup to the 2024 election when she blasted Donalds – a Black Republican who is a staunch ally to President Donald Trump. While referring to Black conservatives, Crockett addressed them as “skinfolk who definitely are not our kinfolk,” and called out Donalds’s interracial marriage. “The fact that you’re sitting around talking about ‘life was better under Jim Crow,’ like, is this because you don’t understand history?” Crockett said on the program. “Or literally it’s because you married a white woman and so you think that whitewashed you?”

So much for "who you love." She kind of ... forgot as she all-but-called him an "Oreo."

Except that she was so much more offensive. What business of hers is it to review the skin color of Donalds's spouse? Some on social media have noted that that wasn't what she was saying when Kamala Harris, who is also married to a white, ran for president. What it shows us is that racism is alive and well among certain black leftists. Imagine if a white politician did that, targeting a liberal black politician married to a white?

The video is several months old, and only came to light over the weekend. That it floated on by was probably because she wasn't all that famous at the time.

But now she is, and has been hailed as Democrat presidential material. She even brags about her contacts at the Dallas Morning News in this prank incident, something that ought to draw questions about her sponsorship. She's now producing one pop-off after another, with lefties clapping like seals to this dingbat even as they call Trump supporters "a cult."

If this is the best the Democrats can do, they're in a world of trouble. Let that party shrivel.

Image: Grok, AI-generated image, via X