I’ve recognized manipulation in the past, and I see it now on the Supreme Court

Anyone with common sense can tell when there’s a setup for a big problem, and the Supreme Court keeps setting things up.

Watching the shock and awe start of the Trump administration, I must remind myself that he’s been president for less than three months. So much has happened, and so many dark curtains have been pulled back that it’s becoming impossible to keep the creepy crawlies contained behind the drapes—unless those drapes are judicial black robes.

This morning, I asked myself where we’re going with the Supreme Court. I’ve asked myself similar questions in the past (“where is this policy going?”) and my concerns about those policies were all correct.

Back in the 1980s, I recall laughing with my husband when the SF Chronicle magazine ran a huge article about how the West Coast was going to sink into the sea because of global warming. The essay included vivid graphs and descriptions of how the weather would change within the next 30 years. We both agreed that this article explaining the mechanism by which we’d lose part of our state was just plain stupid and delusional.

YouTube screen grab (cropped).

Forty-something years later, by some miracle, my state still has a coast and beaches. Even Route 1, which runs along the coast, is just its usual hapless, landslide-prone self. We’ve gone from global warming to climate change, and are anticipating the next mini-ice age. Whether that prediction is valid or not, the TV weather reader still can’t predict tomorrow’s rain with any accuracy. But fake prediction or not, the costs have been unprecedented.

In 2010, I was alarmed when I read in the erstwhile reliable WSJ (back in the days when one had it tossed on the front steps daily) that Obama had ended private student loans, instead having the government take them over. In an “aha” moment, we discussed at the breakfast table all the problems this would create, and we were correct.

We have watched the fruition of Obama’s diabolical change unfold for years. College tuitions have soared, causing these loans to become a yoke around the neck of young adults, delinquency has become commonplace, and the Biden cabal used “forgiveness” as a DEI tool. The value of a college education, now turned to political ends under the thumb of government funding, has diminished to the point where I plan to advise my grandchildren to proceed with focused caution when the time comes.

And then there was my perplexity in 2005 when I found myself wondering why G.W. Bush had appointed Roberts, the “new guy,” directly into being Chief Justice of our Supreme Court rather than elevating a more experienced judge to that position. At the time, he seemed like a lightweight compared to Scalia, Thomas, and Alito. I thought he should be learning from them rather than being the chief.

Now, we are facing the reality of that appointment, and I find myself wondering even more why we cannot fix the broken Supreme Court. We have a Chief Justice who belongs to the same secretive “club” as patently evil Judge Boasberg, chief judge of the DC district court. We have a supposedly “conservative” justice under whose robes, reliably, the dregs of our leftist society can sweep their evil manipulation of government. I now better understand how he could say that those questioning the 2020 election had no “standing.”

In an article I wrote on these pages just after that election, I was delusional enough to expect the Supremes to take a deep dive into the stolen nature of the election—only to be sorely disappointed. Absolutely astounded, in fact. How could the American people have no “standing” with our courts? How could states’ attorneys general have none? The decision not to take up the 2020 election was a disheartening one for any patriotic American who could simply watch videos showing the process by which it was stolen.

I’ve since watched with a broken heart as our Supreme Court allowed the persecution and depraved incarceration of J6 patriots. I struggled, I will admit, to understand how so much dank, dark, anti-American, anti-common-sense evil was allowed to fester behind this chief justice’s robes for four long years.

I will admit I’m no legal scholar, just a regular person with her eyes open. My hope (once again) is that the Court will do its job and end government by lower court fiat.

I just have the feeling that we need to take a long look at the way the Supremes are appointed and demand a revision in leadership. While Roberts has a sinecure on the Court, that shouldn’t mean he owns the Chief Justice’s seat. It seems to be within the realm of possibility, but maybe I’m naive.

While I suspect DOGE can’t peek behind the court curtain, the DOJ ought to be able to at least satisfy this humble citizen that there aren’t puppeteer strings manipulating Roberts. After all, he hasn’t said a peep about the “standing” of criminal alien gang members. Surely, they should have less than zero.