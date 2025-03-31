The U.S. Navy on the border

Everybody's talking in the Mexican news media about U.S. warships navigating close to Mexico. The ships are travelling in international waters, but it raises all kind of speculation south of the border about a U.S. attack. Here is the story:

According to a spokesperson from the U.S. Department of Defense, the United States has sent a missile destroyer, the USS Gravely, to the Gulf of Mexico to bolster its border security operations and prevent drug trafficking from Mexico to the United States. “It’s vital for the United States to control not only our land border but also our territorial waters. This deployment directly supports U.S. Northern Command’s mission to protect our sovereignty,” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said on Monday, March 17, referencing the ongoing U.S. initiative to curb illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border. The destroyer, which was recently stationed in the Red Sea to combat Houthi rebels, will reportedly support the U.S. Coast Guard on its anti-narcotics missions in the area. Its duties include “maritime-related terrorism, weapons proliferation, transnational crime, piracy, environmental destruction, and illegal seaborne immigration,” detailed the Pentagon. “The USS Gravely will be deployed to the Gulf of Mexico and surrounding areas participating in the mission of interdicting drugs and other things headed to our country,” General Alexus G. Grynkewich said Monday. “It will work closely with the U.S. Coast Guard, and of course, we won’t share their maneuver plan, but know that this is the mission they’ll be deployed for. We’ll see what they can do,” added Grynkewich.

Well, I guess we'd call it Gulf of America and they call it Gulf of Mexico.

Maybe the Trump administration is sending a message. Your guess is as good as mine, but I'm sure that we can use more efficient sources to track cartel activity from satellites, drones, or human contacts.

As we see in Canada, President Trump's tariffs have sparked a nationalist reaction. They're ready to fight up there but someone should remind them that this is real trade war, not a hockey game.

As with Canada, President Trump has exposed vulnerabilities in the Mexican economy. Too much dependence on U.S. trade and remittances. Mexico has overprotected its agricultural and energy sectors. It means that they have to send their crude oil to Houston so that it gets refined into gasoline. Yes, it's true and Mexicans get really angry when they hear that. It's another demonstration of how inefficient PEMEX is, and they know it.

My guess is that the crew of the USS Gravely will do whatever they normally do. I don't see any attacks on fentanyl plants anytime soon. Nevertheless, it shows just how sensitive all this is.

Image: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service