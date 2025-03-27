Rep. Elise Stefanik takes one for the team

Rep. Elise Stefanik has impressed a lot of us over the years, most recently with her takedown of at least two Ivy League presidents just through her expert questioning on their attitudes and policies towards antisemitism.

Now she's showing us something almost unheard of in politics -- genuine selflessness.

According to the New York Post:

Rep. Elise Stefanik framed President Trump’s surprising move to withdraw her nomination for United Nations ambassador as a strategic decision necessary for the greater Republican good that she is “proud” to be a part of. “This is about stepping up as a team,” the New York Republican told Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany, who was hosting “Hannity” on Thursday, in her first public remarks since the president announced that her nomination would be withdrawn. “I am doing that as a leader to ensure that we can take hold of this mandate and deliver these historic results,” Stefanik continued.

It's sad. She had faced easy confirmation in the Senate for the job, and probably wanted the job, a U.N. envoy's job always having a certain number of pleasures and perks in New York City.

What's more, she would have been really good at it, taking down the world's biggest third world clown shows and outmaneuvering our adversaries, just with her sharp mind, always having the facts pared down to the essence.

And third, she was offered the position as a political stepping stone based on her strong loyalty to President Trump's agenda as well as her invaluable help in getting him re-elected.

In short, she was and is a rising star, who should be bouncing up to bigger and better things quickly.

But she is obviously bigger than that, standing with President Trump as he asked her to stay, in order to help Trump preserve his House majority, which is paper thin already and needs buttressing. Her doing this will help keep that majority, help advance the MAGA agenda, and keep Democrat jackals at bay.

With midterms on the horizon, it's standard that the ruling president always loses a few seats if not his majority. If that happens, it's Adam Schiff-style politics all over again, and Trump's mighty agenda to clean up government and create a country people want to live in again will come to a screeching halt.

The Washington Post giggles that "electoral fear" is why President Trump asked her to stay. While the glee is disgusting, it probably is true, and it should be true -- the GOP needs to be serious about guarding its majority, given the consequences of reversing course and handing Democrats power again.

Scott Presler, who registers Republicans, said there was cause for concern:

I’m going to be honest with you, even if you don’t want to hear it:



Republicans have been losing special elections all over the country — even red districts in Iowa & Pennsylvania.



Democrats are fired up.



Unless we begin focusing on ground game, we will lose 2025 & 2026. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 27, 2025

So now she's helping where Trump needs it most, at the expense of her own ambitions. That's a selfless person who knows what's important. One hopes Trump will find another role for her eventually as the MAGA agenda advances, as well as a new way to reward her. But more important, one hopes the voters notice this.

Stefanik is taking a chance with her own future, and throwing her lot into the prospect of keeping it. I suspect she won't just keep her own seat, but might entice some voters elsewhere to vote to keep the GOP majority, given that it has people like her in it calling the shots.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0