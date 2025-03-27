Two new revelations about the Signal leak, along with two theories

For conservatives, the Signal leak has boiled down to a nothingburger. It was not a high-security chat, as evidenced by the fact that the participants said that certain things would need to be taken offline for security reasons. It didn’t compromise a mission, which was successful. Jeffrey Goldberg seems to have grossly exaggerated the nature of the plans discussed. And, of course, the people on the chat didn’t say anything that was embarrassing to the administration.

For leftists, though, Goldberg’s auditing the chat is a gift from God because it fills the airways with claims that Republicans are incompetents who are jeopardizing national security. Democrats are unfazed by the fact that they expressed no such concerns when Hillary deliberately ran all State Department info through an unsecured server, Joe Biden stored classified documents in his garage, and the Biden administration opened the border to every hostile in the world.

However you look at it, though, it was embarrassing, so the Trump administration needs to find out what happened. Two stories emerged today, one of which suggests a potentially compromised bad actor in Michael Waltz’s employ, and the other of which suggested to me the possibility of a serious Deep State attempt to take down the Trump administration. As for my theory, it’s either genius or totally crazy.

Michael Waltz, President Trump’s National Security Advisor, is the one who put together the Signal chat. However, that doesn’t mean that he personally did so. Instead, he delegated the job to a staffer. Laura Loomer thinks she has the goods on that staffer. It’s important to note here that (a) we don’t know if Loomer’s info is accurate, and (b) even if everything she says is true, it doesn’t mean that the staffer acted deliberately or even negligently. With those caveats:

‼️Alex Wong, the Chinese Deputy National Security Advisor appointed by President Trump, who is at the center of the Signalgate scandal, is married to U.S. Attorney Candice Chiu Wong, a Chinese Woman who was one of the key attorneys involved in PROSECUTING J6ers.‼️… pic.twitter.com/j5OFnuZmaq — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 26, 2025 🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨



The father of Candice Chiu Wong, the wife of Alex Wong, the Trump-appointed Chinese Deputy National Security Advisor under @michaelgwaltz who is now at the center… https://t.co/adHatO6Sgm pic.twitter.com/pYVDILPY5o — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 26, 2025 Let me be clear again: I am not endorsing Loomer’s information. It’s publicly available, and I’m passing it along. Sen. Tom Cotton has strongly defended Wong against the implication that he engaged in wrongdoing: Alex Wong and his wife Candice are complete and total patriots, 100% MAGA Warriors who always put America First. For three years, Alex worked hard for me until President Trump smartly hired him away. President Trump made another great decision to hire Alex as his Deputy National… — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 27, 2025 I worked closely with Candice Wong, a former law clerk to Justice Kavanaugh, to get him confirmed.



Candice is a conservative Republican.



At the recommendation of conservative judges, Justice O’Connor hired Candice as a law clerk. Retired justices share their law clerks with… https://t.co/e0oG2z47KH — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) March 27, 2025 Let me be clear again: I am not endorsing Loomer’s information. It’s publicly available, and I’m passing it along. Sen. Tom Cotton has strongly defended Wong against the implication that he engaged in wrongdoing:

So, that’s one theory—that a careless or bad actor looped Jeffrey Goldberg into the chat.

However, a different story broke today, and it caused me to put on my tin-foil hat and develop a theory of my own.

The predicate to this second story is that it was the Biden administration that encouraged everyone in the Trump administration to use the Signal app on official White House phones:

Under the Biden administration in 2024, CISA released a "Mobile Communications Best Practice Guidance" for "highly targeted individuals," who were defined as high-ranking government officials or politicians who are "likely to possess information of interest to these threat actors." The document specifically addressed high-targeted politicos and officials, though it noted the guide was "applicable to all audiences." "CISA strongly urges highly targeted individuals to immediately review and apply the best practices below to protect mobile communications. Highly targeted individuals should assume that all communications between mobile devices – including government and personal devices – and internet services are at risk of interception or manipulation. While no single solution eliminates all risks, implementing these best practices significantly enhances protection of sensitive communications against government-affiliated and other malicious cyber actors," the guide reads. [snip] The CISA guidance specifically cited that government officials should download "end-to-end encrypted communications" platforms to their cellphones and computers, specifically citing Signal as an app to download to comply with the best practices.

What emerged today is news about Signal itself. To appreciate the news, you need to know that NPR, which used to be slightly left of center, has become insanely leftist over the years. Its current head, Katherine Maher, is on board with the madness, for she’s espoused every radical idea there is, plus being a fanatic anti-Trumper. In a House hearing yesterday, her radicalism was fully exposed:

NPR CEO Katherine Maher was completely caught off guard today after Rep. Brandon Gill started reading her past tweets to her one by one.



Absolutely brutal.



Gill: Do you believe that America is addicted to white supremacy?



Maher: I believe that I tweeted that. I believe much… pic.twitter.com/TfBt0h1qDF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 26, 2025

It turns out that Maher is Chairman of the Board of Directors for...wait for it...Signal Foundation, which developed and controls the Signal messenger app. Wikipedia is anxious for everyone to know that the Foundation’s chairman is separate from leadership roles in the Messenger app. Well, maybe...

Here’s my theory: Is it too crazy to believe that the Biden White House, on its way out, gave someone at Signal information about the phones that the new national security team is using, thereby providing a back door into those people’s apps? And I don’t care that the app is technically encrypted from end to end. That doesn’t mean there isn’t a back door.

Under my theory, someone at Signal could be monitoring high-level Trump administration conversations and could, at will, slot people into those conversations, people such as Jeffrey Goldberg. Ten years ago, I would never have come up with this idea, but the last decade has educated me about two things: (1) the lengths to which people will go to destroy Donald Trump and (2) the vulnerability within all technology.

This is a total theory, free from useful facts for any accusations. I’m not naming names (I have none to name), I’m not accusing anyone (as I said, I have no facts), and I’m truly just spitballing. Still, I’d love to be told either that what I suggest is impossible or that someone is investigating the possibility.