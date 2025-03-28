Well excuse me, I don't remember

It was fun, if maybe a bit sad, to watch Katherine Maher facing Congress. She forgot so many things that one wonders if she remembers what she had for breakfast. A CEO with such a bad memory? I guess that's what happens when you go to Congress to defend NPR/PBS. She did have to admit being wrong about about the laptop. Thank God for that.

Here is the story:

NPR on Wednesday finally admitted that it made a mistake in failing to promptly cover the Hunter Biden laptop scandal -- as the left-leaning broadcaster fights to keep its federal funding. The mea culpa by NPR’s chief executive Katherine Maher came during intense questioning from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and other Republican legislators during a congressional subcommittee hearing regarding the broadcaster’s perceived bias in its coverage. “I do want to say that NPR acknowledges we were mistaken in failing to cover the Hunter Biden laptop story more aggressively or sooner,” Maher told the committee.

Thank you, Miss Maher. Wonder if she would have admitted that if the election had turned out different?

The other interesting thing about the presentation was that she denied bias in their coverage. Maybe that's what happens when you work with an editorial staff of allegedly 87 Democrats and 0 Republicans. How could any of those 87 feel that their coverage is biased? There’s power in numbers, as an old sales manager told me.

The exchange with Rep. Brandon Gill may make the Hall of Fame, especially all of the word games about reparations. How many "reparations have you paid" has to be the question of the year. She took an off day to read the reparations book and then couldn't remember anything about it. Wonder how the author feels about that? Wonder if Miss Maher sent him a note saying that she loved the book?

Finally, how many times do we have to hear that public funds is just a small part of the budget. If so, then why are they saying that these funds are so important? Go out and replace them with private contributions and make the GOP look silly.

The highlight of the day has to be how many times Miss Maher forgot this or that. It reminds me of that Rush Limbaugh hilarious audio about Hillary Clinton based on that song "Try to remember": "Well, excuse me -- I don't remember, and don't blame my gender. I'm not just some bimbo eruption."

Image: Myleen Hollero