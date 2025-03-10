Rep. Chip Roy explains why Trump must avoid a shutdown

There’s a fight looming in Congress, not between Democrats and Republicans, but between Republicans and Republicans, with Trump on one side and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) on the other. The issue is whether to continue funding the government. Usually, the Democrats want to keep the spending going, while the Republicans want to stop it, but things are a bit more complicated this time. Ben Shapiro and Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) had such a good conversation on the subject that I wanted to share it with you.

However, if you don’t want to or can’t watch the video, I’ll boil it down: Trump is doing huge things right now, especially through DOGE. Elon Musk is not the “king” that Democrats like to claim he is, but there’s a reason they’re so terrified of him. He and his team of wonderful nerds are going through the government’s books and exposing the trillions in waste and corruption.

YouTube screen grab.

If the Democrats were a normal political party, they’d celebrate getting the government cleaned up. However, they’re not normal, so they can’t celebrate. Thus, two things are becoming clear: First, when it comes to waste, it’s the government unions, which almost entirely owe their fealty to the Democrat party, that are largely responsible. Second, and this is the really important one, the corruption all flows to the Democrats.

I contend that, if DOGE’s exposés are allowed to proceed unchecked, something that will be accompanied by turning off the spigot on everything that doesn’t benefit America, the Democrat party is over. That’s because it’s been the primary beneficiary of the government’s cash flow. Every NGO, every activist group, every media outlet...all of them are kept alive through taxpayer money. No money; no Democrats.

But here’s the kicker: The only way that DOGE can keep working is if Trump doesn’t start to collapse in the polls. The one sure thing that can cause this collapse is a recession. If that happens, Trump’s presidency is over.

Currently, Trump has a razor-thin margin in the legislature. If Republicans get spooked by a recession and stop supporting him, he’s dead in the water. Moreover, if he’s dead in the water now, he can’t maintain a legislative majority in the midterms. The grand Trump experiment to Make America Great Again (and the world safe again) will end.

So, Trump must maintain some sort of economic status quo while he works through everything else. That’s where we get to Rep. Roy’s interview with Shapiro. According to Roy, a fiscal conservative, the current continuing resolution is meant to maintain that status quo for Trump. It’ll keep him safe as he works all his other reform magic.

Think of it this way. When you embark on a huge spring cleaning, the first thing you’ve got to do is get rid of everything that’s cluttering your home—and, one hopes, profit a bit off of cleaning out. For homeowners, it’s a garage sale; for the government, it’s no more check writing. Only then can you move forward, reorganizing and spending money where you really need it.

DOGE is getting rid of the clutter. Once that’s done, and once Americans fully understand how corrupt the Deep State really is, Trump can finally and fully get the American political house in order.

I’ve cued up the video to Shapiro’s economic discussion but, if that doesn’t take, the discussion starts at 12:44:

So, if you’ve been wondering why Trump is so desperately trying to hash out an agreement to keep the government functioning, now you know.