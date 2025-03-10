The escalating leftist violence against conservatives from Trump and Musk on down

The news lately has been filled with stories of the escalating violence against conservatives. We already saw it last year with the two assassination attempts against Donald Trump, but it’s now spread to Musk, Vance, and conservatives generally. As with the blasphemous song a so-called “transgender” person sang at the Bernie rally, I can’t say I’m surprised. Some things are predictable, and leftist violence, especially when you’ve driven your supporters insane, is especially predictable.

I don’t need to rehash the Butler assassination attempt that Trump survived by a millisecond and millimeter. Nor do I need to remind you about the wannabe assassin at Mar-a-Lago.

But for the left, two missed assassination attempts aren’t a sign of societal breakdown; they’re a sign of failure, which needs to be remedied. So it was that a UCLA professor (that is, a man making his money on the public dime) is urging the military to engage in a violent coup against President Trump.

Oh, and did I mention that he’s a criminal law professor? Strangely, he seems unaware that what he did is almost certainly illegal.

Trump isn’t the only one that the left desperately wants to remove through undemocratic means (that is, violence rather than elections). Back in February, a TikToker called for Musk’s assassination alongside Trump. While Musk responded with bravura, he surely cannot have been happy:

But it’s worse than that. Having identified Musk as a Nazi, leftists have now nass created bumper stickers that explicitly call for Musk’s assassination, complete with a gun sight target over his face.

I’m betting that, if you’re reading this, you’re old enough to remember when the left said that Sarah Palin’s political ads putting a camera sight over Gabby Giffords’ face were the direct cause of a madman shooting her. As always, it’s different when the left does it, because their motives are pure.

JD Vance, too, is at serious risk. The other day, pro-Ukraine protesters (read: leftists) got very close to him while he was out walking with his three-year-old daughter, terrifying the child. The protesters claim it was a coincidence that they even ran into him...but I’m inclined to doubt their story.

Leftist violence, of course, never stops with the big names. Anyone who opposes their ideology is a legitimate target. As Monica Showalter detailed, thugs in Seattle committed arson at a Tesla dealership. This is part of an ongoing trend aimed at destroying anything associated with Musk. In League City, Texas, thieves removed 44 tires from 11 Teslas.

The activists want to punish Musk by making Teslas unsaleable, destroying thousands of livelihoods along the way. To the left, federal employee livelihoods matter; those of people whose incomes are tied to Tesla don’t matter at all.

What we’re witnessing is the leftist equivalent of a Fatwa. The talking heads have instructed their followers that Trump, Musk, and all those who are associated with or support them are Nazis. The unspoken subtext is that good people kill bad Nazis. The nomenklatura have defined the parameters and the foot soldiers have their orders.

Of course, this is how leftism always goes—or indeed, any totalitarian dictatorship. Some first attain power and then turn off the democratic spigot or, as Turkish strongman Recip Erdogan famously said “Democracy is like a tram. You ride it until you arrive at your destination, then you step off.” In other words, you use the democratic process to attain power, and then you end elections and use violence to silence any cries for real democracy (e.g., Hitler, Mahmoud Abbas, Hugo Chavez, etc.).

The other approach, if the people refuse to elect you, is to go straight to violence. That’s that tactic used by Lenin, Mao, Castro, etc. It’s also the approach Democrats seem to be opting for because the American people refused to get with the program and hand perpetual political power to Kamala and Co.

At the federal level, Kash Patel and Pam Bondi must act hard and fast to control the violence before it becomes uncontrollable. And at the local level...well, if I were a conservative in a Democrat enclave, I’d leave while I could...

