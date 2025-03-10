Another violent attack on a Tesla dealership; two 'trantifa' thugs picked up by cops for last two

Yet another one.

The concerted attacks on Tesla, a company run by Elon Musk, are continuing without abatement.

According to Seattle's KOMO:

SEATTLE — Four Tesla Cybertrucks were damaged or destroyed in a fire at a lot in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood late Sunday night, raising questions about possible arson and the motive behind it. The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) has not yet said whether foul play was suspected as the cause of the fire, which is under investigation. Photos and video from a Seattle Department of Transportation traffic camera shows the moment the trucks went up in flames shortly after 11 p.m. The trucks were parked in a fenced lot near 2nd Ave and Spokane Street, along with at least 50 other electric vehicles, which are held until they're ready to be dropped off at a dealership or picked up by a buyer.

Some photos are at this X post here.

Yet the cops have been picking the perpetrators up and taking them in for justice.

No word on this criminal, but two of the last criminals, in Oregon and Colorado, have been arrested already.

According to OregonLive:

A Salem man is accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at a local Tesla dealership in January and returning a month later to fire into the showroom, according to federal prosecutors. Adam Matthew Lansky, 41, was arraigned in federal court Wednesday on a single charge of possessing an unregistered destructive device.

DENVER – The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that Lucy Grace Nelson, also known as Justin Thomas Nelson, 42, of Lyons, Colorado, was charged by complaint with one count of malicious destruction of property for a series of incidents at the Tesla dealership in Loveland, Colorado. According to the complaint, on January 29, Loveland Police received a call reporting a fire near a Cyber Truck located at the Tesla dealership. Investigators discovered an incendiary device, commonly referred to as a “Molotov cocktail” next to the vehicle. Additionally, on February 2, Loveland Police received a report of graffiti on the Tesla dealership sign where black spray paint was used to write the word “NAZI.” On February 7, police received a call for graffiti and possible arson at Tesla. During that investigation police found multiple broken bottles consistent with incendiary devices. On February 11, a security guard at the dealership came into contact with a person painting graffiti, which used an expletive, on the front windows of the building. On February 24, police confronted Nelson at the dealership. Inside Nelson’s car, police found a container of gasoline plus a box of bottles and wick material which were similar to the items police recovered after the prior incidents.

According to investigative reporter Andy Ngo , both of the accused firebombers were 'trantifa' or 'transgender antifa' activists, some kind of an association or group which has been linked to spray shootings, cult killings, and the murder of a Border Patrol agent on the northern border in the recent past.

Now they've taken to burning Teslas and shooting up dealerships, a grotesque assault on an American company and a green one at that.

Here's the apparent freak who was busted in Oregon:

Ngo exclusive: A trans Portland far-left extremist has been arrested over the firebombing and shooting attacks on Tesla in Salem, Ore. Adam Matthew Lansky (b. November 1983) has been charged by the DOJ with illegally possessing an unregistered destructive device. He's accused of being part of the Inauguration Day firebombing attack on the Tesla store and the Feb. 19 shooting there. Lansky allegedly pointed a semi-automatic rifle at a witness during the first incident. Lansky uses the alias "Allison Tesla" in his activism and pornography work. He has been recruiting leftist LGBTQIA+ people in the Salem area to train with firearms. His social media shows an obsession with guns and suppressors, which he paints in trans and bright colors. According to his LinkedIn, Lansky is an audio engineer at the far-left First Congregational United Church of Christ of Portland. (Mainline Christians denounce the church as heretical.) Tesla stores have become targets of political violence as leftists are encouraging death threats and violence against Elon Musk and President Trump.

Here's the charmer scooped up by the cops in Colorado

Between the attempted bombing of the Tesla store in Loveland, Colo. and the firebombing and shooting of the Tesla in Salem, Ore., both apprehended suspects are trantifa activists: Justin Thomas Nelson aka "Lucy Grace Nelson" and Adam Matthew Lansky aka "Allison Tesla." This follows a recent assassination attempt of conservative politicians in D.C. by a trans suspect named Ryan Michael English aka "Riley English."