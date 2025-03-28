Red crayons and hospital gowns

I have a suggestion for the nation about SCOTUS: the Supreme Court judges should be required to trade out their black robes for open-in-the-back hospital gowns and pink Crocs. The nine judges -- except for two -- seem incapable of keeping the lower court activist judges on the reservation. The SCOTUS judges should also be required to write all their opinions in red crayon, starting with their nonsensical decision on unserialized “ghost guns.” Looking at the Second Amendment with a powerful magnifying glass, I have yet to find or have overlooked the part that mentions serial numbers.



In Oregon, they are trying to pass a bill taking away the Second Amendment rights of anybody under 21 years old. Once again, I have not found the part of the Second Amendment that mentions age requirements.



SCOTUS should dress the part, since we seem to have a complete clown show in the Judiciary. Maybe the need to use their hands to keep their rosy red cheeks from peeking out of the hospital gown will prevent them from getting their hands on the people's rights. With their red crayon, they may want to circle and highlight the parts of the Second Amendment that mention age requirements or serial numbers.

I would like to see the return of the little red cartoon devil on the shoulders of each of these judges. He should have a baseball bat with the words “Read the amendment as it was written.” Every time these activist judges and SCOTUS add any words or additions to the amendment in the Bill of Rights, the little devil should whomp them up aside the head and scream, "Read it as it was written, Stupid!" in their ear.

John Woods: Father, Husband, Patriot, Conservative. Certified Action Range shooter. Delegate to state Oregon Republican Party

Image: Supreme Court