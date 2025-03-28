Bill Maher goes civil

Among the many beliefs necessary for membership in the contemporary Democrat Party is the Party’s political enemies must never be “normalized.” How could it be otherwise with a Party that claims a brief, minor riot at the Capitol was worse than Pearl Harbor or 9-11, and that their enemies are worse than Adolf Hitler who plunged the world into war and presided over the murder of millions?

Normal Americans can find much to admire about people like Elon Musk and Donald Trump, even if they might disagree with their politics or think them less than perfect people. Musk, a naturalized American genius, used to be praised by Dems because his manufacture of Teslas—electric vehicles—fit into their Green New Scam goals. Innumerable Dems bought Teslas as rolling virtue signals. Suddenly, even as his rocket and spaceship were rescuing two astronauts stranded at the International Space Station, Dems turned on Musk and began vandalizing and torching Tesla dealers and Teslas, occupied or unoccupied. Musk, who has received innumerable death threats, had suddenly become—you guessed it—Hitler.

What could he have possibly done to provoke such venom? He allied himself with Donald Trump and began to root out corruption, fraud and theft in the Deep State. He began a process that will surely wipe out most of the Democrat Party’s illicit, taxpayer-funded, cash flow and with it, their political power.

Donald Trump, a political outsider, has always been more Hitler than Hitler to Dems, and not a few Republicans, though they aren’t usually so unsophisticated and vitriolic in rhetoric. Musk now joins Trump in being one the self-imagined elite can’t “normalize” by treating either as a human being. This is why comedian and talk show host Bill Maher, long of the left, finds himself telling Dems “f**k you.”

Comedian Bill Maher had two words for those who would criticize his scheduled meeting with President Trump at the White House: “fuck you.” During an interview with comedian Andrew Schulz on his Club Random podcast, Maher discussed his scheduled meeting with President Trump and how it would bother hard leftists.

It seems Kid Rock was recently on Maher’s show and arranged for Maher to meet Trump. Maher wisely accepted. “Wisely” because what sane talk show host wouldn’t gladly take the opportunity to meet, and in this case have dinner with, the POTUS? And also wisely because Maher is a man who has long vilified Trump, a sentiment Trump has returned, yet he’s willing to invite Maher to dinner. That takes character, and Maher has demonstrated the same by accepting.

Graphic: X Screenshot

“There will be lots of people on the left who will be like ‘How dare you talk to this man?’ Like f**k you. I’m not playing this game that you mean girls play,” he continued. “Where you’re like ‘you can’t sit at my lunch table, because I’m not talking to you.’ Not talking to you? You lost the election. Who the f**k do you think you have to talk to?” It’s one thing if you win it. It’s another thing if you lose it,” he added.

Maher makes a good point, one Dems apparently can’t grasp. A party that lost as badly as Dems lost to Trump is not going to attract disaffected voters by rushing even more to the left and by screaming invective at Trump and his supporters. At the very least wise strategists would want to learn all they could about their opponent, which explains why Dems continue to scream “NAZI!” They still haven’t learned calling someone racist has long ago lost its effectiveness, as has accusing someone of being a Nazi.

Maher mentioned how a change has happened in the Democrat Party, noting that certain figureheads like California Gov. Gavin Newsom and others have moderated by courting voices on the right in a spirit of conversation.

One hopes Maher understands Newsom’s cynical attempt to portray himself as a centrist is a scam. Newsom certainly isn’t applying any of that new-found centrism to California, which Maher should appreciate. He recently complained about taking years chasing permits and inspections for necessary improvements on his California home.

“We got to get more of this going,” said Maher. “This has to become the center. This has to become a real center. It’s a few lonely islands that need to become a bigger sandbar.”

Maher refers to actually speaking with one’s opponents. On one hand, practicing civility in the halls of Congress and elsewhere is necessary if we’re going to live together in peace rather than experience eternal fiery but mostly peaceful protests. On the other hand, if it cleans the thieves and corruptocrats out of government, it’s probably better if Dems never figure that out.

Have fun, Bill!

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.